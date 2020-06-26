CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Lieb weighed his options after finishing up his senior season at Deerfield.
He had some Division I opportunities with offers from SIU Edwardsville, IUPUI and the now former coaching staff at Western Illinois.
Lieb just had more in mind both from an academic standpoint and on the basketball front. The idea of reclassifying and spending a year at a prep school surfaced as his best option.
A familiar one, too, since his older brother Jack went from Deerfield to Brewster Academy (N.H.) to Lehigh before a foot injury derailed his basketball career.
Lieb was sold. Prep school it was.
Until offers — as a 2020 prospect — came pouring in starting in early May. Boston and Bucknell were first. Then Milwaukee, Tulsa and Toledo.
The game-changer was an Oklahoma offer in mid-June. Other high-major offers from Oklahoma State, DePaul and Utah followed.
Then, Illinois assistant coach Chin Coleman reached out Monday.
An offer followed Tuesday.
A Zoom call with the entire Illini staff happened on Wednesday. By Thursday morning, Lieb ended his rather unique recruitment with a commitment to Illinois.
“We built a relationship in a matter of days,” Lieb said. “They gave me an offer, and the next day I wanted to get on a Zoom with them right away and see what the fit was for me. I knew in the back of my mind they’ve always been a dream school. It was kind of a perfect scenario for me.”
Lieb wrapped up his senior season at Deerfield averaging 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. The 7-foot, 215-pound center helped the Warriors go 20-11 and win a Class 3A regional title during the 2019-20 season.
He was comfortable with his decision to give prep school a try and delay his shot at college basketball. Until he got an offer he just simply couldn’t turn down.
“It was really kind of surreal,” Lieb said. “It all happened so fast. I announced I was going to reclassify to 2021 because I didn’t have many options for this year and wanted to do better. Just out of nowhere a bunch of high-majors started offering.
“I was set on going prep school and wanted to see what would happen with that. I knew I would have some more options afterward. It all happened within a month or so. It really boosted my confidence a little bit knowing my hard work and what I’ve been trying to do was getting noticed a little bit.”
Deerfield coach Dan McKendrick said the last month-plus was “crazy” when it came to the renewed interest in Lieb’s recruitment. McKendrick’s phone was ringing off the hook — mostly with unknown numbers from college coaches looking to find out as much as they could about the Warriors’ 7-footer.
“I’m answering my cell phone not knowing who’s calling me and it’s this coach or it’s that coach,” McKendrick said. “I’m sure the craziness of our current situation played a part in this, but he waited a long time to make that decision whether or not to reclassify. He was going back and forth. He finally made the decision and felt good about it, and within a week he had 2020 offers from big-time programs.
“I was like, ‘Where were you guys at a month ago? Holy cow.’ But I can’t imagine how different it is for those universities not to have the AAU evaluation period and having to make decisions a different way. I’m not going to complain too much. It worked out really well for us in this situation.”
Lieb’s patience ultimately paid off. He knew that would be important as a self-described “late bloomer” big man.
“I know that coaches have been telling me all the time that my best basketball is ahead of me and just to stay patient with it,” Lieb said. “Once I started getting all these options and I really couldn’t go wrong with any of them, it was a huge confidence boost and reassuring to me that what I’ve been doing is starting to pay off in its own ways. There’s a whole next journey that’s coming, and I’m just so excited for it.”
Lieb’s commitment fills Illinois’ last remaining scholarship for the 2020-21 season. That number could grow, of course, depending on the NBA draft decisions Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn make, but for now the Illini are maxed out at 13.
Lieb will add to Illinois’ frontcourt depth. Should Cockburn return, the Illini would boast the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (who has and can also play center), sophomore backup center Jermaine Hamlin, redshirt freshman forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and freshman forward Coleman Hawkins.
“There’s been a lot of talk with the coaches about a probable redshirt year, which I think is the same as prep school but even better just because you’re in a college program,” Lieb said. “I was excited for prep school and I knew it would open up options, but I think the fact all this came in and I could do it now was even better.
“Illinois came in, and I’ve followed them and been a huge fan and I’ve seen what they’ve done with the program the last two years. It was really impressive. There was really no doubt I wanted to be a part of it, and you can’t beat the academics and being close to home.”