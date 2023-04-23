Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
URBANA — Nobody had a bigger gallery than Tommy Kuhl during Saturday’s first two rounds of the Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate at Atkins Golf Club.
The Michigan State softball team — also in town to play Illinois — gave the sizable Kuhl fan club a run for its money early in the day, but the Spartans eventually had to leave for their 5 p.m. game at Eichelberger Field.
The crowd following Kuhl around the course? They mostly stuck it out on a cold, windy day in southeast Urbana.
Kuhl and the third-ranked Illini men’s golf team gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about despite the dreary conditions.
Illinois finished Saturday’s first two rounds at 3-over par — 18 strokes ahead of second-place Loyola Marymount in the nine-team field — thanks to four golfers in the top 11.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart led the way in first place individually through two rounds after carding a 1-over 72 and 5-under 66. Piercen Hunt shot rounds of 74 and 70 to tie for fourth, Kuhl’s 72 and 73 tied him for seventh and Matthis Besard’s matching 73s put him in a three-way tie for ninth.
“A good team effort in the afternoon,” Illinois coach Mike Small said. “A lot better than the morning. The morning wasn’t fluid — little mistakes. The guys were a little bit, maybe nervous, out of their element a little bit. You don’t play in front of your friends and family. Playing in front of your friends is a little different if you’re not used to it. A little different dynamic.”
An exceedingly rare home tournament — the first for Illinois in a dozen years — helped deliver the big crowd following Kuhl. Family, friends and former high school teammates all made the trip to support the Illini golfer.
It was a significantly shorter trip than Mike and Michele Kuhl typically make to watch their son play. They never miss a tournament — haven’t since he was 10 years old — but the 75-minute minute drive from their home in Morton to Urbana was certainly more convenient.
“We never even get to come to Champaign very often just because he’s always on the road,” Mike said.
Kuhl had his big crowd energized early. After missing a couple of birdie opportunities a few holes into his first round, the veteran Illini handled a tricky downhill, sidehill lie to chip in for birdie on the par-4 fifth hole. He followed that up with a sand save for a birdie on the sixth hole and an easy birdie on the seventh.
“That was an awesome moment,” Kuhl said of his chip-in on No. 5. “It was my first birdie of the tournament. It settled the nerves a little bit, and I kept the momentum going on from there.”
The rest of Kuhl’s first round and the start of his second was a bit inconsistent, but he finished his final nine holes at 1-under par and nearly holed out for an eagle on No. 14. The crowd following Kuhl was a little smaller at that point, but still the largest gallery on the course.
“It means a lot,” he said. “A lot of family and friends from back home came out. It wasn’t the best of condition out here — it was freezing cold and windy. Even if people came for a couple holes or stuck it out for 36, it was really cool to see them come out.”
Sunday’s final round will be the last regular-season round of Kuhl’s Illinois career, with championship season starting next weekend at the Big Ten championship at Galloway National Golf Club in Galloway, N.J. That this stage of his golf career is reaching its conclusion is something his mom said was bittersweet.
“He wanted to be an Illini and play for Coach Small since he was 12 years old,” Michele Kuhl said. “He started coming to camp here when he was 10. That’s when he met Coach Small. This was always his dream, so it’s so cool to see the whole thing come to fruition.”
“He committed when he was 15 years old,” Mike Kuhl added. “That’s all he wanted. He didn’t take any other visits. He wanted to be an Illini. … It’s been an incredible experience — I know he would say that — but I think he’s ready to go through to the next stage. I think he knows this chapter is coming to an end, but he’s excited for what’s ahead.”
What’s immediately ahead, though, is Sunday’s final round. Illinois is in prime position to win its second straight tournament, fourth this spring and sixth total dating back to the fall season. Just seven strokes separate Loyola Marymount in second from Indiana and Michigan State in a tie for sixth, but they’re all chasing the Illini.
The forecast doesn’t call for much warmer weather — and a freeze warning overnight could push back Sunday’s tee times — but at least the wind isn’t supposed to blow quite so much.
“It’s hard,” Kuhl said about playing through the less than ideal conditions. “You’ve got to stay patient. You’ve got to take it one shot at a time. Keep your head down and keep hitting good shots. You can’t really get too ahead of yourself. At times I didn’t do a good job of that — I struggled at times — but you learn from it and move on to (Sunday).
“Our team’s in a great place. We’ve got a good lead right now, and everyone’s playing really solidly. From a team standpoint, I think we’re firing on all cylinders.”