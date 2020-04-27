CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois alumni team in The Basketball Tournament has a real 2014-15 vibe going. Centennial grad Rayvonte Rice was announced Monday afternoon as the third House of 'Paign team member, joining former teammates Malcolm Hill and Nnanna Egwu.
"I'm excited to play with a couple of my old teammates — former brothers I went to war with," Rice said. "Can't wait to get out there and compete."
Rice played his final two seasons at Illinois after starting his college basketball career at Drake. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound guard played for the Illini in 2013-14 and 2014-15 after sitting out a transfer season. He averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 assists in his time at Illinois.
Rice has played professionally overseas since leaving Illinois, with stops in Italy (twice), France, Iran and, most recently Russia and Israel.
Rice started the 2019-20 season with Avtodor Saratov in the VTB United League, but he played just two games in Russia before leaving for Hapoel Eilat in the Israeli Basketball SuperLeague. Rice averaged 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and two assists in eight games in Israel.
Rice also made his NBA Summer League debut in 2019 in Las Vegas where he put up nine points and 2.3 rebounds per game for the Phoenix Suns.