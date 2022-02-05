What happened
Try to forget about the first half. Everyone that would call themselves a college basketball fan probably should. It was foul-laden and ugly. For both teams. But Illinois found a rhythm in the second half and finally utilized its inside-out game with Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier to secure its second straight win at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
What it means
Illinois is now two-thirds of the way through arguably one of the two most important stretches of games it has remaining during the final month of the season. Two-thirds of the way through with a pair of Quad I wins now that the Illini have beaten No. 11 Wisconsin and an Indiana team just outside the AP Top 25 within a span of four days.
What’s next
A third Quad I opportunity for Illinois and a chance for some redemption with a Tuesday night showdown at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The No. 18 Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) get another shot at No. 4 Purdue (20-3, 9-3) after losing in double overtime roughly three weeks ago in Champaign with Cockburn in foul trouble and probably concussed.
What was said
“I’m looking forward to getting that rematch because they beat us at home. It’s always a huge crowd at Purdue. It’s going to challenge us. We’re going to see what kind of team we are. We came here and we did it here at Indiana, and we’re going to try and do it at Purdue.”
— Illinois center Kofi Cockburn on facing the Boilermakers next.
Grades are in: Playmakers galore for Illini
Player of the game
Illinois guard Trent Frazier
Kofi Cockburn made a late charge to snag this honor for a third consecutive game, but the Illini center had an uphill climb after an inefficient start. Frazier had no such issue. The veteran guard kept Illinois in the game in the first half and was even better in the second, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 8 of 11 shooting, four assists and two rebounds.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Indiana: C+
The quartet of Frazier, Alfonso Plummer, Jacob Grandison and Da’Monte Williams combined to make nine of Illinois’ 10 three-pointers. It was a difference-maker in a game where the Hoosiers were just 3 of 13 from deep as a team. Equally as important was bottling up Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart in the second half.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B+
Indiana: C-
Cockburn finished with 17 points on 6 of 13 shooting after an inefficient, unproductive first half. The Illini 7-footer’s most significant contribution, though, was guarding Trayce Jackson-Davis in mostly isolation situation. The Indiana star finished with just six points on 3 of 9 shooting.
Bench
Illinois: B-
Indiana: B+
It was another game where Illini coach Brad Underwood mostly stuck with his starters in the second half. Just 11 total bench minutes between the five Illini backups that got on the court. So the obvious bench scoring advantage went to Indiana at 18-8, but the Illinois reserves filled their roles and didn’t hurt the team.
Overall
Illinois: B+
Indiana: C
After consecutive losses to Purdue and Maryland — the latter without Cockburn, but still a rough performance — Illinois has won four straight. Knocked off two top 15 teams in Michigan State and Wisconsin and now an Indiana team that’s hovered just outside the Top 25. There’s challenges still to come, but the full strength Illini are looking progressively more dangerous.