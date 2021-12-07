What happened
Four players in double figures and a serious rebounding advantage — like plus-29 serious — played a significant role in Illinois fending off Iowa late Monday night for an 87-83 Big Ten road win. That scoring and rebounding certainly helped offset 18 costly turnovers, as the Illini notched their first “road kill” of the season for the Illini after missing an opportunity last month at Marquette.
What it means
Illinois intends to compete for a Big Ten regular season title after just missing in 2020-21. (Michigan did, in fact, win it). A 2-0 start to conference play in the early December games is two rather significant steps in that direction. That still leaves 18 more games on the Big Ten schedule starting again Jan. 2 at Minnesota, but a 2-0 start is obviously the best possible scenario.
What’s next
Arguably the toughest game of the first month of the season. Illinois missed out on playing a top 15 opponent in Kansas City, Mo., at the Hall of Fame Classic, facing Kansas State instead of Arkansas. A hot start from Arizona — now ranked No. 11 in the nation — makes a 4 p.m. Saturday showdown with the Wildcats at State Farm Center means the Illini still get that type of challenge.
What was said
“I really don’t think so. I don’t want to be cocky, but I don’t think so. I’m so confident right now and so patient with what I do. I trust the guys around me that they’re going to get me the ball. I don’t need to rush anything. I’m just going to stay where I’m good.” — Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, fresh off putting up 17 points and 18 rebounds, on if he feels any opposing team can stop him
Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
It wasn’t exactly a no-brainer. Yes, Cockburn came within striking distance of a 20-20 game with 17 points and 18 rebounds, but Alfonso Plummer, Jacob Grandison and Trent Frazier also hit double figures. All three of them even outscored the Illinois junior center. But Cockburn’s impact in the second half — 14 points and 10 rebounds — was what Illinois needed after Iowa did all it could to make life difficult for the Illini 7-footer in the first half. Establishing Cockburn in the post in the second half was a clear priority, and Illinois made it happen.
Backcourt
Illinois: C+
Iowa: C
Plummer hit four three-pointers and put up 21 points. Frazier made three three-pointers and scored 18 points. They also combined for seven turnovers, with Da’Monte Williams turning it over twice, too. Those giveaways took some of the shine off an otherwise standout performance, which included hauling in a slew of rebounds, too. Iowa’s starting guards struggled, but solid production off the bench evened out the matchup.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A-
Iowa: C
Iowa had an answer for Cockburn in the first half, fronting him in the post and denying easy entry passes. Doing that for 40 minutes, though, was a physical challenge the Hawkeyes couldn’t manage. So Cockburn got loose in the second half and helped propel Illinois to victory with a boost from Grandison and even Coleman Hawkins when he wasn’t dealing with foul trouble. Keegan Murray also started slow for Iowa, but finished strong with 19 points.
Bench
Illinois: C-
Iowa: B
It was all Grandison off the bench for Illinois. Almost literally. The veteran wing put up 21 points, three rebounds and two assists. And that was it for the Illini reserves. Omar Payne played a single minute, committed two fouls and had a turnover. That left five combined rebounds from Luke Goode and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk as the rest of the bench production. Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis put up 16 and 11 points, respectively, for Iowa.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Iowa: C+
Committing 18 turnovers is a concern for Illinois. An ongoing one given similar issues through the first month of the season. Figuring out ways to combat those missteps — namely grabbing every rebound in sight — is the sign of a team that can adjust and keep competing. So it wasn’t necessarily always pretty, but a fifth straight win after dropping two that probably should have been wins in November is Illinois moving in the right direction.