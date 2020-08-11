Rod Smith,
Illinois offensive
coordinator
“Tough day today, but tell us when and let’s go!!! Our FAMILY will be ready!!!”
Josh Imatorbhebhe,
Illinois wide receiver
“It’s like they want it to be doomsday in America. Straight up deception. I’m tired of this BS political agenda. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”
Milo Eifler,
Illinois linebacker
“See y’all in the spring.”
Mike Epstein,
Illinois running back
“The news hurts but God’s timing is always right. I’m appreciative of the fight everyone put up behind the scenes, especially our AD. We all can’t wait to play, trust me.”
Kendrick Green,
Illinois offensive lineman
“Lock in! Take advantage of every second. Time to grow!”
Casey Washington,
Illinois wide receiver
“Only way from rock bottom is up. This team is special. We will be back.”
Trevon Sidney,
Illinois wide receiver
“If Covid is still around in the spring (which I’m sure it will be) what’s the difference? Then it’s going to get delayed again. Now seniors gotta make a decision. Do we stay and play or do we declare? Such a messed up situation for us.”
Chris Tamas,
Illinois volleyball coach
“Sad day. Although it’s not a decision we hoped for, we still get a choice. We get to choose how we react and how we will continually strive to learn from every circumstance that comes our way. Just another opportunity to learn and still be a great team through all of this.”
Jeff Freeman,
Illinois women’s soccer
associate head coach
“Heartbroken. Our Illini soccer athletes have worked hard. But we will get back to work. Life is not always about what happens to you, but how you react to it. We will be ready to play when we get the chance. Hopefully in front of a packed Demirjian Park in the spring.”
Doug Kramer,
Illinois center
“Disappointed that we won’t be able to compete this fall. Thanks to our athletic director Josh Whitman, entire coaching/support staff and everyone in the athletic department who remained in our corner throughout the process.”