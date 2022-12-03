TUSCOLA — Free throws don’t tend to be as much of a gimme at basketball’s high school level as they are in the college and professional ranks.
Blake Norton received a chance to disprove that notion on Friday night, when his Salt Fork team visited Tuscola for a premier early season nonconference game.
Plenty of chances, actually.
“You’ve just got to take your time,” said Norton, who spreads his feet a bit wider than most free-throw shooters, going into a small crouch at the waist before popping up toward the net for each of his attempts.
“Our coach does a great job with, after conditioning we shoot our free throws,” the 6-foot-2 senior continued. “That really builds some endurance for us and helps us really focus. In those nitty-gritty times, (you) just make those free throws when you need them most.”
Norton connected on 14 of 21 tries from the line, including six in a row during one fourth-quarter stretch, to help the Storm hold off the Warriors 44-40 in a defensive-minded battle.
“That’s a great team victory early in the season,” said Norton, who finished with a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds. “Still learning some things about each other, but we rallied there as a team. Tuscola is a great team — they’ve got some great players — and we just pulled it off in the end.”
Senior Garrett Taylor, a 6-5 presence in the paint, contributed a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds for Salt Fork (2-0), which never trailed against Tuscola (2-1) but also never was allowed to feel truly comfortable about its lead on the scoreboard.
“Neither of us teams are in midseason form, but two good teams battling it out,” Storm coach Andrew Johnson said. “Took blow for blow, and it was just a good basketball game.”
Johnson recognized the difficulty presented by the host Warriors on offense, even though coach Justin Bozarth’s team isn’t quite as physically big or varsity experienced as Johnson’s crew.
“They’ve got a lot of good athletes that can get to the rim. They’ve got a lot of good athletes that can post up. They’ve got a lot of good shooters,” Johnson said. ”It’s hard to try to take multiple things away.”
So the Storm seemed content to make those Tuscola athletes drive to the basket, where they’d often meet Taylor, Norton and junior Hayden Chew. And Johnson’s players instead smothered the Warriors along the perimeter all evening.
“You’ve really got to focus on taking one thing first, and most importantly winning the glass,” Johnson said. “Any time they shoot, they’ve got to be one-and-done, and I thought we did a good enough job doing that.”
Salt Fork outrebounded Tuscola by a nearly 3-to-1 margin, finishing with a 29-10 lead in that regard. Warriors junior Jordan Quinn, one of Bozarth’s tallest athletes at 6-3, gobbled up six of his team’s rebounds.
“Their physicality was something that we hadn’t yet seen this year,” Bozarth said. Tuscola won its first two games of the season by a combined 128-46 ledger against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Villa Grove.
“We got decent looks in the first half, but we were sped up,” Bozarth continued. “They guarded us aggressively. They contested shots. Stuff that we just hadn’t seen, and they made us uncomfortable. And, credit to them, they guarded really well for four quarters.”
Norton was hopeful Salt Fork could succeed in throwing the Warriors off their game in this fashion.
“Our goal was to keep them under 45,” Norton said. “Offensive rebounds, that’s what helped us win it against Arcola (in the season opener). Not just me and Garrett, the whole team.”
“Ty Smoot, Jameson Remole, Evan Webb, Hayden Chew — those guys played a nice four quarters,” Johnson added. “And Grant Wilson gave us some nice minutes off the bench because we got in foul trouble. Stat sheet wasn’t great for them, but they did what they needed to do.”
Tuscola also dealt with foul trouble, losing senior Colton Musgrave with more than three minutes remaining in regulation by that cause.
“We said going into the year there was going to be nights we weren’t going to look great because of our youth,” said Bozarth, who started three juniors and one sophomore on Friday. “But we should be able to win games that are in the 40s on the nights that we can’t make shots. We just gave them too many extra rebounds, and that was kind of the difference.”
Quinn scored 14 of his team-best 18 points in the second half for the Warriors, who received seven points from junior Josiah Hortin and five points from sophomore Kam Sweetnam. Tuscola doesn’t have time to pout about its first defeat of the season, with the Warriors set to host Okaw Valley at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Salt Fork gets a bit more time to recover from a physical Friday night, contesting its home opener at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday versus Judah Christian.
“We’re a small team. Small school. Small conference. (Physical) size really helps,” Norton said. “A lot of schools have smaller kids, and we want to use the size as much as we can.”