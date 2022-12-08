+18 PHOTO GALLERY: Illini Women's Basketball vs. Rutgers 2022 Illini Women vs. Rutgers in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

CHAMPAIGN — First-year Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green has addressed the fans after every home game this season.

The common refrain: Bring more people with you to upcming games at State Farm Center. If the Illini keep winning, the message might stick.

It’s a message Green continues to hit on with the Illini already surpassing the seven wins last season’s Illinois team had after an 80-62 Big Ten victory against Rutgers in front of 1,771 fans at State Farm Center on Wednesday night.

“I definitely feel that (buzz around town), and it’s awesome,” Green said when asked about the renewed interest around the Illinois program thanks to their 8-2 start that includes a 1-1 mark in Big Ten play so far. “I still want more people in the stands. I thought we should have had more (Wednesday). When I walked out (pregame), I thought there would be more, so we need to get people out here to support this team, and I think we can do that.

“(Wednesday) wasn’t the prettiest game to watch, but hopefully they enjoyed seeing us play. We really appreciate the support. It’s been unbelievable. It’s been good for our kids.”

Instant reaction: Illinois 80, Rutgers 62 Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. recaps the Illini's first Big Ten win of the season

Through 10 games, the Illini have played winning basketball, thanks to their guard play.

Wednesday was no different with Genesis Bryant, Makira Cook and Adalia McKenzie combining for 56 of Illinois’ points. The 5-foot-10 McKenzie scored a game-high 22 points, with the sophomore adding 13 rebounds.

McKenzie, who is popular in postgame autograph sessions with kids after home games, might have a future in marketing.

“I’ve gotten asked, ‘When am I going to have a jersey in stores?’” McKenzie said. “That’s exciting to hear. I want to have a jersey in the store. Everyone’s supposed to have one.”

The result of what transfers like Bryant (North Carolina State) and Cook (Dayton) have brought alongside five returners from last season’s 7-20 Illini team is a rebuild that appears ahead of schedule. Illinois checked in at No. 19 earlier this week in the first NET rankings of the 2022-23 season, a 174-spot improvement from this time last year.

“I think the identity that coming in here what our teams have had in the past, we’ve adapted and are getting that identity probably quicker than what I even thought we would in terms of our defense and our rebounding,” Green said. “Now, I want to see more consistency with it. There’s times ... you’re up big or you’re up 20 and we get lackadaisical. We don’t lock in. We miss an assignment. And maybe I’m crazy because I want every possession (to be perfect) and it makes me mad when people score.

“Obviously, I’m never going to be satisfied, so we’re going to continue to try to fine tune everything. Again, if you would have asked me in the summer if I thought we’d get that identity this quick, I probably wouldn’t have thought that. I’m happy with that, but I’m never happy. I’m happy, but I’m not happy. Is a coach ever happy?”

What drew much of Green’s ire was the turnovers Illinois had in the first quarter, with six of the Illini’s 15 for the game taking place in the opening 10 minutes.

The fact the Scarlet Knights (4-7, 0-2) had seven first-quarter turnovers helped Illinois pull out to a 23-10 lead after 10 minutes, and the Illini never really looked back.

Not only did Wednesday night mean the first Big Ten of the season, it also meant Illinois is now 2-0 after a loss this season.

“I tell them all the time, ‘We don’t lose after we lose a game,” Green said. “And some of it is just feeding them confidence and feeding them what you want them to do, because, in my mind, you learn from that (loss). You’re motivated. You’re mad. ... The two losses we’ve had, we’ve bounced back and had 20-plus point wins. Well, (Wednesday), it was 18, but we blew someone out the next game. It’s a mindset. It’s a mentality. It’s us instilling that in them and then them believing in it.”