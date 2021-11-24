TOLONO — Unity football’s offensive line consists of two converted defensive starters, a former soccer goaltender, an athlete in his second season of football and a junior in his first season as a starter.
Figure this doesn’t sound very promising?
Think again. These five Rockets in the trenches have helped their offense average 38.5 points per game en route to a Class 3A state championship game berth.
Unity (13-0) will take on Byron (13-0) in Friday’s 4 p.m. kickoff at Northern Illinois’ Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. And though few eyes will be on these five players compared to other six in the Rockets’ offense, they recognize how integral their presence has been and continues to be.
“Without (us), really nothing of what we’ve done could’ve happened,” senior right guard Karson Richardson said. “Especially since junior and sophomore year we didn’t get to play a lot, it just means a lot, and I’m overjoyed.”
“Yeah, it’s sad that we don’t get as much appreciation, but it’s just part of the sport and winning’s great, so I can’t complain,” junior left guard Hunter Duncan added. “I would never expect to be in this situation, especially since if we win we’d be making school history and we’d be looked back at as the first team to pull it off.”
Unity is making its sixth state final appearance, both under coach Scott Hamilton and in program history, and is seeking its first victory on this stage.
Production from guys like senior quarterback Blake Kimball, junior running back Matt Brown and senior receiver Dillon Rutledge will be crucial if the Rockets hope to reverse this trend.
Those skill-position players can’t do the job alone, though. Which is where the five big boys come into view.
“It means everything to me that we’ve developed such an amazing offensive line and we have such continuity as a group,” senior right tackle Chance Ingleman said. “Last year, I know we had a great offensive line. This year, to turn around and just keep the ball rolling, keep the gun reloading, it’s just awesome.”
Former News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer Clay Dailey paced Unity’s spring 2021 offensive line, which also included seniors Ryan Vasey, Jonah Sullivan, Ian McKee and Michael Jancola.
Rockets offensive coordinator Tony Reetz said he and defensive coordinator Dave Fink came to an agreement ahead of the spring campaign: They’d stock the defense with younger contributors while bulking up the offensive line with upperclassmen in front of bowling-ball back Lane Innes, the reigning N-G All-Area Player of the Year.
“I don’t regret that at all — those kids deserved it. And ... (the current O-line starters) got to watch those guys play,” Reetz said. “I really believe the success we had in the spring with those five seniors, these guys learned how to approach the game (from that).”
Reetz said he possessed “all the confidence in the world” in his new starting five on the offensive front.
“I’m the only position coach who’s with these guys from start to finish over practice,” Reetz said. “Everybody else is moving around, flipping offensive and defensive responsibilities, and those five guys are with me the whole time. And I think that’s really helped us with being a tight group.”
Ingleman and Richardson received defensive starting repetitions last March and April as the Rockets finished 5-0, providing a prelude to the fall season.
“(It was) irritating at first because I really wanted to play defense,” the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Richardson said, “but now that we’re here, I really like the offense. I wouldn’t want to play with any other guys.”
Ingleman enjoyed the shift from defense to offense a bit more than Richardson.
“Instead of trying to tackle the guy with the ball, I started trying to block for the guy with the ball. That was pretty cool,” the 6-2, 285-pounder said. “I like playing offense better. I’ve always wanted to play offensive line.”
Senior center Liam Alt was tending net for Michel Stringer’s Unity boys’ soccer squad during a difficult spring slate. Alt played for Hamilton as a freshman, but an older Alt needed to brush up on some football skills — especially to become a starter.
“Without Coach Reetz over here, I don’t know if I’d be able to play center at all,” the 6-3, 205-pounder said. “Undefeated (in the spring), they needed a center, (and) I thought I’d come through and help out.”
Did Alt envision himself firmly entrenched on the O-line entering a state final?
“With the confidence I have, yes,” Alt said. “It’s just like playing with family.”
Senior left tackle Cam Marvin wasn’t so sure about his own role on the offensive front. That’s pretty understandable when one considers his football background.
“I’d never played football before. I just played last year (on special teams),” the 6-2, 225-pounder said. “I got to watch a great O-line, which is really good for my learning experience. But before that my experience with football was from Madden.”
Unity’s state championship can’t be won in the video game realm. And Marvin has excelled well beyond his couch and controller.
“I feel like I’ve learned more in two years than any other player would learn with a different coaching staff,” Marvin said. “Since Week 1 when we had that first meeting, I just always thought, ‘We’re doing it this year.’ There’s nothing else on my mind.”
Duncan has perhaps the most typical path to his O-line spot of all five guys. Played on the freshman team. Competed on the junior-varsity squad as a sophomore. Worked his way up to varsity as a junior.
“I was excited to obviously get to play among other great linemen, and it was also nerve-racking, because I had some big shoes to fill,” the 5-10, 210-pounder said. “We had to step up.”
Duncan noted that the Rockets will be dealing with Byron’s four-man defensive front instead of the three-man fronts they’ve seen more often lately. Reetz feels that may play into the Unity quintet’s strengths.
“When we designed our offensive line, we kind of designed it to where we can have the two right-side (and) left-side guys, they work double teams,” Reetz said. “We give an extra (helmet) sticker for double team of the week. So those kids are constantly coming off the field saying, ‘Did you see that double team?’”
Reetz said he’s seen steady improvement from all five of his O-linemen, adding that “we have kind of made our offense fit their strengths.”
And that offense is one solid performance away from a state championship.
“Chance is a great down blocker, and so when we’re running behind him he’s usually down blocking,” Reetz said. “Hunter’s our best puller. Liam, he’s probably the most tenacious of the group. And Marvin, he has really come along to being a great dive blocker now. ... None of them really stand out as being the best. They’re all very good at what they do.”