CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football players Brian Hightower and Verdis Brown are entering the transfer portal.
Multiple outlets announced each athlete's departure on Wednesday, and each confirmed his status via Twitter.
Both decisions come on the heels of Monday's 19-10 loss by the Illini to Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Neither Hightower nor Brown played in the game.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema said after the game that the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Hightower "pulled his (hamstring) a little bit back in Champaign. Thought we might get him back this week, but he didn't get through."
Hightower is a Los Angeles native who started his college career at Miami and transferred to Illinois in 2020 following two seasons with the Hurricanes. He spent three seasons with the Illini.
He served as Illinois' second-leading pass catcher during the recently-completed 8-5 season of 2022, hauling in 37 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns. Hightower redshirted his 2021 season after playing in four games, and his first campaign with the Illini, in the pandemic-affected 2020 season, included him catching 11 passes for 209 yards and three scores.
Hightower departs a receivers room that expects to be paced in 2023 by Isaiah Williams, who finished with 81 receptions for 709 yards and five touchdowns this season. Illinois also should return Pat Bryant, who posted the team's second-most receiving yards this season at 453 yards, along with Casey Washington, who ranked fourth on the team in receptions (32) and receiving yards (312).
The 6-4, 345-pound Brown saw action in just one game this season after playing in 16 games across the previous two campaigns. The Chicago native out of Florida's IMG Academy made the switch from offensive lineman to defensive lineman before the 2021 season and ultimately was part of Illinois' program for five seasons.