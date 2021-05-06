JOLIET — A quick glance at Jordan Anderson’s football vitals suggests he’s capable of proving his worth at numerous positions on the field.
The Joliet Catholic junior stands 6-foot-3 and carries 230 pounds on that frame.
So how do Jake Jaworski’s Hilltoppers utilize Anderson? As a running back.
“He’s definitely a physical, downhill runner, and I think that part of his game will continue to develop,” Jaworski told The News-Gazette after Anderson gave his verbal commitment to Bret Bielema’s Illinois football program last Thursday.
“It’s not easy being a 6-3 running back,” Jaworski continued. “It sounds great, but it’s a big frame. So I think he’ll continue to improve ... as his lower-body strength catches up with him, and it’ll make him a little more physical, if that’s even possible.”
Anderson’s running style proved effective in Joliet Catholic’s six-game 2021 spring season. Anderson compiled 1,080 yards and 18 touchdowns for the 6-0 Hilltoppers, who finished the campaign ranked third in the Associated Press Class 5A poll.
“It was kind of an extreme offseason (amid the COVID-19 pandemic),” Jaworski said.
“Being in the weight room, working on speed and agility, gaining some upper-body strength to go along with the lower half — he’s a hard boy to tackle,” Jaworski continued. “The maturity process his body has gone through these last two years is incredible.”
Anderson also benefits from playing for a team that annually contends for state championships, with Joliet Catholic winning 14 titles since 1975 and one in Anderson’s high school career.
That 2018 Class 5A title run didn’t include an excess of Anderson-based offensive plays. He was just a freshman, after all.
That doesn’t mean he didn’t impress Jaworski as a ninth-grader.
“We kept him down on the freshman team pretty much all year until the playoffs,” said Jaworski, who is now in his fourth season leading the Hilltoppers. “He did get some mop-up duty in playoff time and showed well. ... He was working with the varsity in a backup role, too. There’s really nowhere to hide when you’re a freshman on varsity.”
Anderson didn’t attempt to hide as a sophomore the following season.
“One of our running backs rolled their ankle about the third quarter in Week 2. That was the first time (Anderson had) seen consistent carries,” Jaworski said. “He ran a play — we were struggling offensively — he hit a hole and exploded through the second level of the defense. And it was like, ‘All right, this is our guy going forward.’”
Jaworski said Anderson’s field vision and work ethic stand out during practices and games.
“When you’d see a young, talented back, usually those guys are just faster than everybody else,” Jaworski said. “But I’ve seen him develop in his high school career in just the vision, setting up his blocks, being patient in the backfield and kind of exploding through the hole.”
Anderson is rarely used on the defensive side of the ball. Though that’s different than never being used there.
“He took three or four snaps ... at defensive end,” Jaworski said. “The first snap he had a sack. On the second play, too, he had the quarterback running for his life. It’s something, as we head into next season, maybe we’ll increase his workload on that side.”
Anderson became the eighth player to commit to the Illini’s Class of 2022. He’s also the fourth in-state athlete in that group, joining Rochester receiver Hank Beatty, Iroquois West offensive lineman Clayton Leonard and Brother Rice tight end Henry Boyer.
A three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports, Anderson also held offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.
“It makes a great fit,” said Jaworski, a 2006 Illinois graduate himself. “They were the first Power Five, Big Ten program to offer, and that’s important to kids to feel that love. ... Then I think there was just a fit from a football standpoint if you look at some of the other recruits that are coming in. They play a power style of football. They’re looking for big bodies that are physical, and I think Jordan fits that mold.”
Jaworski said the Hilltoppers will continue to work with Anderson on his pass-catching abilities and ball-possession skills, but Jaworski added that he doesn’t see too many deficiencies in Anderson’s current game.
“As a talented kid, he was going to go far,” Jaworski said. “But with that work ethic to go along with the talent, I still think the sky’s the limit for him.”