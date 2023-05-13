WILLIAMSVILLE — Monticello girls’ soccer’s record-setting season nearly meant the second Class 1A regional championship in program history.
Instead, the Sages met a 4-0 loss to host Williamsville in a Class 1A regional final on Friday night. The Sages (14-7-3) earned the most wins by any team in program history, besting the 2009 team that earned the school’s only regional plaque.
Two goals in the first half and two in the second half made the difference for Williamsville as the Sages struggled to muster an offensive response.
“They just worked the ball better than we did and executed their game plan a little bit better and ended up getting the result,” Monticello coach David McDaniel said. “They scored on the corner, they had a (penalty kick), but it was a hard-fought game on both sides.”
Monticello enters the 2024 season with high hopes as former News-Gazette All-Area selection Megan Allen is expected to return to the lineup from an injury and other key players return with a strong season behind them.
Monticello fielded a relatively young roster this season; Lucy Maxwell, Katie Mesplay and Ellie Tanner were the Sages’ lone seniors.
“We’re excited,” McDaniel said. “We pushed the bar up, but now it’s time to do even better and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Sabers see their season endWARRENSBURG — St. Thomas More girls’ soccer fell just shy of advancing to the sectional round of the Class 1A playoffs.
A strike from Athens/Petersburg PORTA’s Karsyn Jacoby with 29:03 remaining in the first half was the lone goal in the Warriors’ 1-0 win over the Sabers (11-8-2) in a regional title game hosted by Warrensburg-Latham.
“Overall, it was a great game,” STM coach Kip McDaniel said. “A tough game, a tough loss. We definitely performed at our best in the second half ... we just, unfortunately, couldn’t get one in the back of the net on our end.”
The Sabers had a wealth of chances in the second half. MaryKatheryn Kluesner peppered shots on goal and Emma Devocelle registered another against Warriors goalkeeper Kyla Davis.
Despite seven saves from STM goalkeeper Maddy Swisher, the Sabers’ offense never saw its response sail through the net.
“We had some good shots, some good follow ups,” Kip McDaniel said. “But again, they were a well put-together team, a strong team and ended up with the win. So just very, very proud of STM and the girls and the performance of season from game one to where we are now.”
STM arrived at the regional final after downing host Warrensburg-Latham 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Sabers had won six of their last eight matches dating back to April 17.
Among the moments that stood out to McDaniel is the Sabers’ 2-1 victory over Centennial at Demirjian Park on April 13.
“That was a big, big moment for the team, for myself,” Kip McDaniel said.
“It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, great to get the win there, against Centennial because we had tied them before. I feel like the team played at their absolute best, at that game in particular.”