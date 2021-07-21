Class of 2022
Player Ht. Pos. School
AJ Casey 6-8 PF Whitney Young
Four-star forward is still highest ranked player at No. 35 in the 247Sports Composite.
Braden Huff 6-9 PF Glenbard West
Point forward has added offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and DePaul since June.
Trey Pettigrew 6-3 SG Kenwood
Former Fenwick standout back in state after spending 2020-21 at EDUPrize (Ariz.).
Jaden Schutt 6-5 SG Yorkville Christian
Dynamic scorer averaged 26.2 points in shortened junior season with 55/40/84 shooting slash.
Kyle Thomas 6-9 C Fenwick
Son of former Indiana standout Daryl Thomas transferred to Fenwick after St. Joseph closed.
Class of 2023
Player Ht. Pos. School
Darrin Ames 6-0 PG Kenwood
Breakout sophomore season saw Ames average 17.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
Dalen Davis 5-11 PG Whitney Young
High-major offers the last three months have included Stanford, South Carolina and Kansas.
Davius Loury 6-7 PF Kenwood
Put up a double-double (16.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg) during sophomore season with Broncos.
Class of 2023 (cont.)Player Ht. Pos. School
JJ Taylor 6-8 SF Kenwood
Consensus five-star wing is ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the nation in 247Sports Composite.
Asa Thomas 6-5 CG Lake Forest
Lights-out shooter’s recruitment has taken off since June with half dozen high-major offers.
Donaven Younger 6-8 PF Bolingbrook
Offers have leveled off since adding pair from Illinois and Western Illinois last summer.
Class of 2024
Player Ht. Pos. School
James Brown 6-8 PF St. Rita
Brown is lone player from Illinois ranked in ESPN’s 2024 top 25, checking in at No. 22.
Nojus Indrusaitis 6-4 SG Lemont
Monday’s offer from Illinois was the first for Lemont’s burgeoning star guard.
Morez Johnson Jr. 6-7 PF St. Rita
Brown’s frontcourt running mate also has high-major offers from Nebraska and Providence.
Chris Riddle 6-5 SG Kenwood
Offer this week means Illinois has now targeted what could be entire Kenwood lineup.
