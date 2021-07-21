Listen to this article

Class of 2022

Player Ht. Pos. School

AJ Casey 6-8 PF Whitney Young

Four-star forward is still highest ranked player at No. 35 in the 247Sports Composite.

Braden Huff 6-9 PF Glenbard West

Point forward has added offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and DePaul since June.

Trey Pettigrew 6-3 SG Kenwood

Former Fenwick standout back in state after spending 2020-21 at EDUPrize (Ariz.).

Jaden Schutt 6-5 SG Yorkville Christian

Dynamic scorer averaged 26.2 points in shortened junior season with 55/40/84 shooting slash.

Kyle Thomas 6-9 C Fenwick

Son of former Indiana standout Daryl Thomas transferred to Fenwick after St. Joseph closed.

Class of 2023

Player Ht. Pos. School

Darrin Ames 6-0 PG Kenwood

Breakout sophomore season saw Ames average 17.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Dalen Davis 5-11 PG Whitney Young

High-major offers the last three months have included Stanford, South Carolina and Kansas.

Davius Loury 6-7 PF Kenwood

Put up a double-double (16.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg) during sophomore season with Broncos.

Class of 2023 (cont.)Player Ht. Pos. School

JJ Taylor 6-8 SF Kenwood

Consensus five-star wing is ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the nation in 247Sports Composite.

Asa Thomas 6-5 CG Lake Forest

Lights-out shooter’s recruitment has taken off since June with half dozen high-major offers.

Donaven Younger 6-8 PF Bolingbrook

Offers have leveled off since adding pair from Illinois and Western Illinois last summer.

Class of 2024

Player Ht. Pos. School

James Brown 6-8 PF St. Rita

Brown is lone player from Illinois ranked in ESPN’s 2024 top 25, checking in at No. 22.

Nojus Indrusaitis 6-4 SG Lemont

Monday’s offer from Illinois was the first for Lemont’s burgeoning star guard.

Morez Johnson Jr. 6-7 PF St. Rita

Brown’s frontcourt running mate also has high-major offers from Nebraska and Providence.

Chris Riddle 6-5 SG Kenwood

Offer this week means Illinois has now targeted what could be entire Kenwood lineup.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

