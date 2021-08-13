CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema makes sure a part of his daily schedule includes recruiting. Even during the thick of training camp.
Thursday night’s practice at Irwin Indoor Practice Facility marked Illinois’ 10th of camp. Full on preparation for the Aug. 28 season opener against Nebraska won’t start until next week, so even the majority of Bielema’s day is still focused on how his new team can improve before playing the Cornhuskers. But not at the sake of recruiting.
August is primarily a dead period on the FBS recruiting calendar. No in-person recruiting contact on or off campus. No phone calls, either, but plenty of text messages.
That’s how Bielema spent part of his Thursday. The Illinois staff is “heavily involved” in a Class of 2022 recruit it feels is close to a decision. So even if training camp practices are an immediate priority, consistent contact with recruits is on Bielema’s to-do list.
“I sent a graphic (Thursday) to him that accentuated something I know he feels strongly about and got an immediate reply and we went back and forth,” Bielema said. “That part is unlimited. As a head coach, you’ve just got to find the ways to be creative and carve out that time.”
Part of Bielema’s regular routine once he leaves the Illinois football facility for the day is a bit of time on social media at home. That’s where he makes note of what prospective recruits have retweeted or mentioned the Illini.
He shares ideas with the team’s graphics department. Like Thursday’s recruiting target who is interested in a career in sports media photoshopped onto the set of a sports network.
“It’s really kind of cool things, right, that kids are excited about it,” Bielema said. “Anything we can do to set ourselves apart from other people is what gives us an advantage.”
Part of Illinois’ recruiting advantage is the upcoming game against Nebraska. Just four other games are being played on the Week 0 Saturday. The only other Power Five program with a home game is UCLA.
That matters.
While most of August is a recruiting dead period, the calendar shifts to a quiet period the 48 hours before and after a home game. That’s when in-person recruiting contact can happen — only on campus — and Illinois intends to have multiple visitors for the Nebraska game.
“It’s a noon kickoff, but maybe we can get some of these guys to stay after a little bit the day of the game,” Bielema said. “There’s a whole doorway of opportunity that no one else really gets.”
Bielema credited Pat Ryan, director of Illinois high school relations, for making contact and opening that door for prospective recruits to visit campus for the season opener.
The Illini’s recruiting staff is about as deep as Bielema’s group of assistant coaches. Patrick Embleton is the executive director of personnel and recruiting, Nate McNeal is director of recruiting, former Illinois cornerback Terry Hawthorne is director of high school personnel and Illini relations and Bielema officially announced the hiring of Taylor West as director of on-campus recruiting on Thursday.
West will also help assist Bielema with some administrative duties, but the Illinois first-year coach filled that role with another recruiting director for a reason.
“Anything we can steal and put in our recruiting department,” Bielema said. “To have a set of eyes and a set of experience that aren’t from here and also nothing from my background is really good. I told the players they couldn’t hold anything against her.
“She went to my alma mater (Iowa), as well, but she had recruiting experience at Stanford and had been at a couple stops in college football that were smaller. Sometimes those places have got to do things better than anybody else. That intrigued me.”
Bielema already leans on his recruiting staff. That could only increase during the season.
While the recruiting calendar opens up from Sept. 1 through Nov. 27 with 42 evaluation days used at a coaching staff’s discretion, Bielema’s primary focus will be on the Illini.
No Friday nights at a high school game for him in the fall. It’s something the Illinois coach discusses with potential recruits.
“Maybe Coach X just went to his home game last week,” Bielema said. “I tell them, ‘Listen, I appreciate that and understand where you’re coming from, but when you’re here, I’m going to be all for you.’ I’ll go through the game plan with our coaches Friday night after the team meeting. I just think it’s a very valuable part of building relationships with your kids.”