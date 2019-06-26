CHAMPAIGN — The men’s basketball recruiting calendar this spring and summer looks nothing like it did a year ago. May, once the prime evaluation period opportunity, consisted of a two-day recruiting period, 20 days of quiet period and nine days of dead period last month.
June has taken May’s place. College coaches were able to attend the NBAPA Top 100 camp in Charlottesville, Va., on June 13-14. Last weekend marked the second evaluation period of the month, and plenty of coaches — Illinois’ Brad Underwood included — descended on the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout in the Chicago suburbs.
It was an entirely different environment than what has been the typical evaluation period at AAU events. Underwood liked it. So did the high school coaches.
“I love the format,” Underwood said. “You see them in their roles with their high school team, so you get a better idea of how they fit into those roles. It’s not a showcase as so often we see. They were playing to win. That’s really positive. I like them in that environment.”
Illinois offered a trio of in-state Class of 2021 prospects following last weekend’s new evaluation period.
Joining a cavalcade of other prospects on the Illini recruiting board were Morgan Park’s Brandon Weston, Niles Notre Dame’s Louis Lesmond and Oak Park-River Forest’s Isaiah Barnes. The latter two both led their teams at the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.
“This was by far the best event we’ve been involved with since I became the head coach,” Oak Park-River Forest coach Matt Maloney said. “Mike Reingruber ran the best tournament in the Midwest and possibly the country this past weekend. The top teams in the state were in attendance, and all players were showcased in front of 150-plus college coaches.
“The college coaches got to see how players compete within a system and with their high school teammates. They were able to see who leads, who competes and if the best players make others better. Many of the Huskies demonstrated these qualities.”
Last weekend was recruitment-changing for other players beyond the three that caught the attention of the Illinois coaching staff. Multiple prospects from Illinois got themselves on the Division I radar. That included Cary-Grove’s Frank Jakubicek. The 6-foot-8 forward in the Class of 2020 has landed five mid-major offers in the last week, including one from former Illinois coach John Groce at Akron.
“It was a new experience for our program, and our guys seemed to enjoy the level of competition,” Cary-Grove coach Adam McCloud said. “I definitely would return to the tournament if we have players that need the exposure. Very cool to see so many schools there.”
Geneseo’s 2020 standout Isaiah Rivera also capitalized on a strong showing — and the fact college coaches were there to see it — last weekend. The 2019 News-Gazette All-State Special Mention 50 selection, who has Illini interest and made an unofficial visit to Champaign last season, got an Akron offer himself along with ones from Colorado State, Southern Illinois and Duquesne.
“College coaches commented to me about how they were able to get a totally different evaluation on players seeing them with their high school team and coaches as opposed to in the AAU setting where there is much less coaching and the dynamics are totally different,” Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. “In comparison, some of the ‘all-star’ events that were put together in other states allowed coaches to see a lot of talent at one time but from what they told me, the games were not good. It was just ‘pick-up’ style games, and there was literally no coaching during games.”
College coaches will get another opportunity this weekend (Friday through Sunday) to evaluate players. The top event in Illinois will be played at Ridgewood, St. Patrick and Timothy Christian in the west Chicago suburbs.
Count on Underwood — or some member of the Illinois coaching staff — to be in attendance with multiple Illini targets playing. Teams scheduled to attend include Rolling Meadows (Max Christie), Fenwick (Bryce Hopkins), Niles Notre Dame (Lesmond) and Morgan Park (Adam Miller, Marcus Watson Jr. and Weston).
Underwood is waiting until the summer concludes and he can reflect on the changes to the recruiting calendar as a whole to decide if he’s all the way on board. One aspect of spending time evaluating in June means less time with the current roster and less time with family, but Underwood does like that Illinois is hosting one of the new NCAA youth development camps.
“We’re going to host an event here (July 23-28) and have young people on our campus, which I think is fantastic,” Underwood said. “I’m excited about that. It will be a camp setting, which will be something we haven’t evaluated guys in. We’ll see at the end of July how it all plays out.”