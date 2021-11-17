News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good catches up with Bret Bielema’s Class of 2022 and how they’re faring on the field:
JORDAN ANDERSON, a running back from Joliet Catholic, and the top-seeded Hilltoppers beat fourth-seed Genoa-Kingston 42-7 in a Class 4A state quarterfinal game last Saturday. Anderson rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, including an 18-yard run that set up the Hilltoppers’ opening score. Joliet Catholic (12-0) will now travel to second-seeded Richmond-Burton (12-0) for a state semifinal game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
OWEN ANDERSON, a tight end from Hun School (N.J.), and the Raiders blanked Wyoming Seminary College Prep 50-0 last Saturday. Anderson made three catches for 100 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown reception in the first half. With the win, Hun (9-0) finished the season undefeated and claimed the Mid-Atlantic Prep League title.
HANK BEATTY, a wide receiver from Rochester, and the top-seeded Rockets (11-1) knocked off fourth-seeded Freeburg 57-28 last Saturday in a Class 4A state quarterfinal game. Beatty completed 11 of 15 passes for 183 yards. He had touchdown tosses of 11, 19 and 28 yards in addition to one interception. He also totaled 164 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 51-yard touchdown run, and caught four passes for 37 yards. Rochester is set to host Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (11-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in a state semifinal game.
HENRY BOYER, a tight end from Brother Rice, and the ninth-seeded Crusaders beat 17th-seeded Mt. Carmel 41-28 last Saturday in a Class 7A state quarterfinal game. Boyer made key blocks on three of quarterback Jack Lausch’s four rushing touchdowns as he ran for 253 yards. Brother Rice (10-2) is scheduled to play at fourth-seeded Wheaton North (11-1) at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the state semifinals.
MATT FRIES, an offensive tackle from Cranford Senior High (N.J.), and the Cougars beat Pascack Valley 42-7 in the semifinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 tournament last Friday. He helped the Cougars compiled 278 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and made a key block on a 70-yard scoring run for Colin Murray in the first half. Cranford is set to host Sparta (8-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to the Group 3 state semifinals.
MALACHI HOOD, a linebacker from Joliet Catholic, and the Hilltoppers beat 42-7, in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs. Hood was active as the Hilltoppers defense shut down Genoa-Kingston, including one play when he tripped up a Genoa-Kingston ball carrier and Joliet Catholic forced and recovered a fumble. Top-seeded Joliet Catholic (12-0) is scheduled to play at second-seeded Richmond-Burton (12-0) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals.
TERRELL JONES, a defensive lineman from Hoover (Ala.), and the Buccaneers earned a 24-23 overtime win over Hewitt-Trussville in the quarterfinal round of the Class 7A state playoffs. Jones, who lines up at defensive end for Hoover, made the game-winning play on a two-point conversion attempt to tie it up in overtime, deflecting a pass for an incompletion. The Buccaneers allowed just 24 rushing yards in the victory. Hoover (12-0) is scheduled to host second-seeded Thompson (12-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals.
SHAWN MILLER, a wide receiver from IMG Academy (Fla.), and the Ascenders (9-0) were idle this week after a 28-0 win over Canadian team Clarkson North on Nov. 5. The Ascenders are scheduled to host St. Frances Academy (7-1) on Friday night in the season finale.
EIAN PUGH, a wide receiver from Fenwick, and the second-seeded Friars beat 14th-seeded Nazareth Academy 28-17 last Saturday in the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Pugh made an important block on an early touchdown run by quarterback Kaden Cobb. Fenwick (10-2) hosts ninth-seeded Sycamore (9-3) at Triton College at 1p.m. on Saturday in a state semifinal game.
HUNTER WHITENACK, an offensive tackle from New Prairie (Ind.), and the Cougars beat Lowell 28-14 last Friday to advance to the Class 4A semistate championship. Whitenack helped New Prairie rack up 255 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win, and also made one tackle. New Prairie (11-2) is set to host Northridge (9-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday, with the winner advancing to the state championship game in Indianapolis.