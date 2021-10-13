- JORDAN ANDERSON
- , a running back from Joliet Catholic who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Hilltoppers knocked off Brother Rice 56-49 on Friday. Anderson had a whopping 319 yards and six touchdowns on 27 carries, including tying and go-ahead scores on runs of 36, 35 and 25 yards. Joliet Catholic (7-0) can stay undefeated with a win at Benet Academy (3-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
OWEN ANDERSON
- , a tight end from Hun School (Princeton, NJ) who committed to Illinois on April 28, and the Raiders beat Suffield Academy 21-7 on Saturday. Anderson didn’t play in the win, and has four receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns in three games. Hun (4-0) is set to play at 2-3 Hill School (Pa.) at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
JARED BADIE
- , a linebacker from Oswego East who committed to the Illini on July 4, and the Wolves edged Yorkville in a 14-7 win and clinched a playoff berth. Badie and the Wolves’ defense limited Yorkville to 198 total yards. Next up for Oswego East (6-1) is a trip to rival Oswego (5-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
HANK BEATTY
- , a wide receiver from Rochester who committed to Illinois on April 17, and the Rockets won 49-28 at Chatham Glenwood on Friday. Beatty completed 14 of 26 pass attempts for 220 yards and touchdown, including a long of 45. He added 61 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. The Rockets (6-1) are scheduled to host Springfield Southeast (3-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday. With a win, Rochester would clinch at least a share of the Central State Eight Conference title.
HENRY BOYER, a tight end from Brother Rice who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Crusaders lost a 56-49 shootout at home against Jordan Anderson, Malachi Hood
- and undefeated Joliet Catholic. Boyer had six catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns of 31 and four yards, respectively. Brother Rice (5-2) will look to bounce back on the road at Marian Catholic (3-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
MATT FRIES
- , an offensive tackle from Cranford Senior High (N.J.) who committed to the Illini on July 2, and the Cougars stayed undefeated with a 27-14 win over Colonia (N.J.) on Friday. Fries helped pave the way for senior running back Colin Murray’s two scores and 159 rushing yards in the win, while the team tallied 246 rushing yards. Cranford (5-0) will travel to Woodbridge (N.J.) (6-0) at 8 p.m. on Friday in a clash of unbeaten teams atop the Big Central Conference’s 5A division.
ASHTON HOLLINS
- , an athlete from George County (Lucedale, MS) who announced his commitment to the Illini on June 30, and the Rebels won 49-28 at Vancleave on Friday night. Hollins had a dominant performance, completing 8 of 9 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed seven times for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and had a 35-yard touchdown reception on a trick play. George County (4-3) is set to play at Pearl River Central (1-4) on Friday night at 7 p.m. George County coach James Ray said Illinois coach Bret Bielema may be in attendance.
MALACHI HOOD, a linebacker from Joliet Catholic who committed to Illinois on June 7, and the Hilltoppers won a 56-49 thriller at Brother Rice on Friday. Hood had a key interception in the end zone against fellow Illini commit Henry Boyer
- near the end of the second quarter, and had multiple tackles in the win. Joliet Catholic (7-0) will look to keep rolling at Benet Academy (3-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
AIDAN LAUGHERY
- , an athlete from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley who committed to the Illini on July 14, and the Falcons lost 35-8 at Tri-Valley on Friday. Laughery returned to the field from injury and made his presence felt with a 70-yard touchdown run to get the Falcons on the board late in the game. Next up for the Falcons (3-4) is a trip to Forreston (5-2) at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
DONOVAN LEARY
- , a quarterback from Timber Creek (N.J.) who committed to Illinois on March 29, and the Chargers came up short in a 28-16 loss at Woodrow Wilson (N.J.) on Saturday. Leary completed 20 of 36 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Timber Creek (3-4) will try to regroup this week ahead of a trip to Burlington Township (N.J.) (4-1) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
CLAYTON LEONARD
- , an offensive lineman from Iroquois West who committed back on April 18, and the Raiders defeated Clifton Central 13-6 on Friday night. The Raiders’ offense totaled 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win. Leonard had a sack and a quarterback hurry on defense. Iroquois West (5-2) is set to host Dwight (1-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday as the Raiders try to clinch their first playoff berth since 2006.
SHAWN MILLER
- , a wide receiver from IMG Academy (Fla.) who committed to the Illini on July 17, and the Ascenders had another bye week ahead of hosting St. Thomas More (Conn.) on Friday night. IMG Academy (5-0) has won its games by an average of 49.6 points.
JOEY OKLA
- , an offensive lineman from Arrowhead (Wis.) who committed to the Illini on Feb. 5, and the Warhawks lost 42-21 on Friday. Behind Okla, the Warhawks racked up 358 yards on offense, including 226 rushing yards. Arrowhead (5-3) is set to host Oconomowoc (5-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
EIAN PUGH
- , a wide receiver from Fenwick High School in Oak Park who committed to the Illini on June 4, and the Friars were 42-14 winners against St. Patrick on Friday night. Pugh had a 62-yard touchdown reception, as well as catches for 14 yards and 15 yards. He had a key block on a 21-yard touchdown reception. Fenwick (5-2) is set to play at Marian Central Catholic (2-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
HUNTER WHITENACK, an offensive tackle from New Prairie (Ind.) who committed to the Illini on April 16, and the Cougars beat Penn (Ind.) 17-7 on Friday. On his senior night, Whitenack helped New Prairie total 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a close, defensive contest. He also had one tackle on defense. With a win at Elkhart (4-4) in its next game, New Prairie (7-1) would clinch a share of the Northern Indiana Conference title.