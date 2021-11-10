- JORDAN ANDERSON
- , a running back from Joliet Catholic, and the Hilltoppers beat Wheaton Academy 48-14 last Friday night to advance to the Class 4A quarterfinals. Anderson rattled off four rushing touchdowns in the win, including three in the second quarter, to finish with 136 yards on the ground. Next up for the top-seeded Hilltoppers (11-0) is a 7 p.m. home game on Saturday against No. 4 Genoa-Kingston (10-1).
OWEN ANDERSON
- , a tight end from Hun School (N.J.), and the Raiders beat St. Francis Varsity (Md.) 43-0 last Saturday. Anderson hauled in three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown as the Raiders moved to 8-0 on the year. The Raiders are scheduled to play at Wyoming Seminary College Prep (5-3) at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
HANK BEATTY
- , a wide receiver from Rochester, and the top-seeded Rockets (10-1) won 55-20 at ninth-seeded Paris last Saturday, and now will host fourth-seeded Freeburg (9-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Beatty completed 14 of 21 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
HENRY BOYER
- , a tight end from Brother Rice, and the ninth-seed Crusaders beat 25th-seeded Yorkville 45-7 last Saturday in Yorkville in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Boyer made a 43-yard reception in the victory. Brother Rice (9-2) will host No. 17 Chicago Mt. Carmel (8-3) at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
MATT FRIES
- , an offensive tackle from Cranford Senior High (N.J.), and the Cougars won 56-26 against Northern Valley Demarest to advance to the semifinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 tournament. The Cougars compiled 267 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the victory, averaging more than 10 yards per carry. Next up for Cranford (10-0) is Pascack Valley (7-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday. The winner of the North Jersey, Section 2 Group 3 bracket will advance to the Group 3 state semifinals.
ASHTON HOLLINS
- , an athlete from George County (Miss.), has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the season, according to George County coach James Ray. Hollins injured his knee in the loss to Picayune (Miss.) on Oct. 22, and received the word early in the week ahead of George County’s 42-7 win over Long Beach in the regular-season finale. The Rebels (7-4) begin the Class 5A playoffs at Laurel (7-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
MALACHI HOOD
- , a linebacker from Joliet Catholic, and the Hilltoppers beat Wheaton Academy 48-14 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs last Friday night. The win sets up a home quarterfinal matchup against fourth-seeded Genoa-Kingston (10-1) at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
DONOVAN LEARY
- , a quarterback from Timber Creek (N.J.), and the Chargers (3-7) were eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 Tournament with a 17-14 loss at Colts Neck. In his final high school game, Leary completed 23 of 44 passes for 332 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed for 12 yards on five carries.
CLAYTON LEONARD
- , an offensive lineman from Iroquois West, and the Raiders were eliminated in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs with a 55-30 loss to top seed Abingdon-Avon last Saturday. The Raiders were held to 133 rushing yards on 32 carries, and Leonard had another active game on defense, making five tackles. Iroquois West finishes the year 8-3.
SHAWN MILLER
- , a wide receiver from IMG Academy (Fla.), and the Ascenders (9-0) beat Clarkson North (Mississauga, Ontario) 28-0 last Friday night. Miller played, but didn’t make any catches. The Ascenders are scheduled to host 7-1 St. Frances Academy (Md.) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
EIAN PUGH
- , a wide receiver from Fenwick High School, and the second-seeded Friars (9-2) won 24-14 at 10th-seeded Rockford Boylan last Saturday in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Pugh had a quiet game, as Fenwick passed for one touchdown and was held under 25 points for the first time since a 27-24 loss to Loyola Academy on Sept. 24. Fenwick will now play at14th-seeded Nazareth Academy (7-4) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
HUNTER WHITENACK, an offensive tackle from New Prairie (Ind.), and the Cougars advanced to a Class 4A regional championship with a 35-3 win at St. Joseph (South Bend) last week. New Prairie (10-2) tallied 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win, which sets up a road trip to Lowell (9-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday.