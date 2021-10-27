- JORDAN ANDERSON
- , a running back from Joliet Catholic who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Hilltoppers won 44-28 at Montini Catholic on Friday. Anderson ran for 145 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 18 carries and added two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. The Hilltoppers earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state playoffs, and open the postseason against Marengo (5-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday at home.
OWEN ANDERSON
- , a tight end from Hun School (N.J.) who committed to Illinois on April 28, and the Raiders beat Cheshire Academy (Conn.) 41-7 on Saturday. Anderson caught a 51-yard touchdown pass as Hun moved to 6-0 this fall. Next on the schedule for the Raiders is a road trip to 2-4 Peddie (N.J.) at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
JARED BADIE
- , a linebacker from Oswego East who committed to the Illini on July 4, and the Wolves lost 15-7 to Plainfield North on Saturday after the game was postponed on Friday after the death of a Wolves player. Oswego East (6-3) is scheduled to play at Lincoln-Way East (7-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Class 8A state playoffs.
HANK BEATTY
- , a wide receiver from Rochester who committed to Illinois on April 17, and the Rockets beat Normal U-High 47-0 on Friday. Beatty completed 14 of 18 passes for 175 yards and an interception while racking up 89 rushing yards and four touchdowns on eight carries. He also caught one pass for 11 yards. The Rockets (8-1) earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state playoffs, and are scheduled to begin the postseason at home against Cahokia (5-4) at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
HENRY BOYER
- , a tight end from Brother Rice who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Crusaders earned a 40-21 win at Marist on Friday. Boyer had two first-down catches in the victory. Next up for Brother Rice (7-2) is a Class 7A opening-round home playoff matchup against Wheaton Warrenville South (5-4) at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
MATT FRIES
- , an offensive tackle from Cranford Senior High (N.J.) who committed to the Illini on July 2, and the Cougars rolled Linden (N.J.), 42-13, on Friday night. He and the Cougars’ offensive line paved the way for 251 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win, as Cranford (8-0) also clinched the outright Big Central 4 league title. A road trip to Montgomery (N.J.) (3-4) at 8 p.m. on Friday will conclude the regular season.
ASHTON HOLLINS, an athlete from George County (Lucedale, Miss.) who announced his commitment to the Illini on June 30, and the Rebels lost 59-33 to Picayune (Miss.) on Friday. According to Hollins’ coach, James Ray
- , he went down with a knee injury after four snaps. George County (5-4) is scheduled to host East Central (Miss.) (6-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
MALACHI HOOD
- , a linebacker from Joliet Catholic who committed to Illinois on June 7, and the Hilltoppers defeated Montini Catholic 44-28 on Friday night. Hood totaled six tackles in the victory, and Joliet Catholic earned a No. 1 seed in Class 4A state playoffs. The Hilltoppers start the postseason against Marengo (5-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday at home.
AIDAN LAUGHERY
- , an athlete from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley who committed to the Illini on July 14, and the Falcons beat Heyworth 56-19 on Friday to snap a five-game losing streak and finish the year 4-5. Laughery rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the final game of his high school career. Laughery plans to enroll early at Illinois in January.
DONOVAN LEARY
- , a quarterback from Timber Creek (N.J.) who committed to Illinois on March 29, and the Chargers lost a 28-25 nail-biter to Pennsauken on Friday night to fall to 3-6 this season. Leary completed 21 of 43 passes for 263 yards, a touchdown and an interception. On a lighter note, Leary earned Timber Creek’s Homecoming king honors. The NJSIAA playoff field will be announced on Oct. 31.
CLAYTON LEONARD, an offensive lineman from Iroquois West who committed back on April 18, and the Raiders won 37-7 at Clinton on Friday night. Leonard helped junior Trystyn Schacht
- total 226 rushing yards and three scores. Iroquois West (7-2) also rushed for 311 yards and four scores as a team. Leonard had his most active defensive performance so far, leading the Raiders with nine tackles. Iroquois West is set to open the Class 1A state playoffs against Monmouth United (6-3) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
SHAWN MILLER
- , a wide receiver from IMG Academy (Fla.) who committed to the Illini on July 17, and the Ascenders (7-0) beat East St. Louis 49-8 on Friday night at Jackson State. Miller caught a nine-yard touchdown pass to extend the Ascenders’ lead just before halftime. IMG Academy is scheduled to play at 8-1 Auburn High on Friday at 7 p.m.
JOEY OKLA
- , an offensive lineman from Arrowhead (Wis.) who committed to the Illini on Feb. 5, and the Warhawks started the WIAA Division 1 state playoffs with a 43-27 win over Bradford/Reuther on Friday. Okla helped the Warhawks tally four rushing touchdowns in the win, which sets up a rematch at rival Mukwonago (9-1) in the second round at 7 p.m. on Friday. Arrowhead lost 42-21 at Mukwonago on Oct. 8.
EIAN PUGH
- , a wide receiver from Fenwick High School in Oak Park who committed to the Illini on June 4, and the Friars took down previously undefeated St. Ignatius, 28-20, on Friday night. Pugh made a catch for a first-down conversion on fourth and 8, and also had a 20-yard reception for a first down. Fenwick (7-2) is set to host Kaneland (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 5A first-round playoff game.
HUNTER WHITENACK, an offensive tackle from New Prairie (Ind.) who committed to the Illini on April 16, and the Cougars began IHSAA 5A playoff action with a 48-0 drubbing of winless Plymouth on Friday night. Whitenack helped New Prairie’s running backs tally 228 rushing yards on 36 carries, an average of 6.3 yards per carry, and five rushing touchdowns in the win. The Cougars (8-2) will play at Culver Academies (7-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the IHSAA Class 4A sectional semifinals.