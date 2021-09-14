With high school football underway now in
Illinois and around the country, News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good rounds up how the Illini’s Class of 2022 commits fared:
➜ BRIAN ALLEN, a defensive lineman from St. Thomas More (Conn.), and the Chancellors blanked Nichols College’s JV team 42-0 over the weekend. Allen shared on social media this week that he will be graduating early from St. Thomas More and enrolling at Illinois in January. In his season opener against New Haven, Allen registered a sack and four tackles.
➜ JORDAN ANDERSON, a running back from Joliet Catholic, and the Hilltoppers routed Chicago De La Salle 48-14 on Friday. The Hilltoppers raced out to a 42-6 halftime lead, but Anderson was not a factor after leaving the season opener with an injury. Anderson and Joliet Catholic (3-0) is set to host Providence Catholic (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
➜ OWEN ANDERSON, a tight end from Hun School (N.J.), and the Raiders will open up the 2021 season with a home matchup against Brunswick School (Conn.) at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.
➜ JARED BADIE, a linebacker from Oswego East, and the Wolves won 42-18 at home against Plainfield East on Friday. Oswego East’s defense had five interceptions on the night, including one returned for a touchdown by Kacey Battle, son of Flyin’ Illini star Kenny Battle. In addition to Illinois, Badie has offers from Nebraska, Cincinnati, Indiana, Purdue, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Louisville and others. He and the Wolves (3-0) are set to travel to Joliet Central (0-3) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
➜ HANK BEATTY, a wide receiver from Rochester, and the Rockets got back on track with a 45-41 win at home over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. Beatty, who starts at quarterback and is the punter for the Rockets, completed 12 of 22 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown. He fumbled once, but exploded for 301 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 27 carries, averaging 11.1 yards per rush. Beatty also hauled in one pass for seven yards, made one tackle on defense and punted five times, averaging 31.4 yards per punt. Beatty and the Rockets (2-1) are back in action at Decatur Eisenhower at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ HENRY BOYER, a tight end from Brother Rice, and the Crusaders beat Benet 42-6 on Friday night at home. Boyer and the Crusaders (3-0) are scheduled to host Loyola Academy (3-0) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
➜ MATT FRIES, an offensive tackle from Cranford Senior High (N.J.), and the Cougars outlasted North Hunterdon in a 43-37 overtime win on Friday. Fries helped pave the way for running back Colin Murray, who scored five touchdowns and had 147 rushing yards. Fries plays both ways, and also made one tackle while playing on the defensive line. Fries and the Cougars (1-0) are set to host 2-0 Summit (N.J.) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
➜ ASHTON HOLLINS, an athlete from George County (Miss.), and the Rebels lost 51-28 at home to Ocean Springs (Miss.) on Friday. Hollins got off to a strong start at quarterback, completing a 6-yard touchdown pass and adding a 5-yard touchdown run. He struggled down the stretch though, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. Hollins and George County (1-2) are scheduled to play 1-2 Wayne County (Miss.) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ MALACHI HOOD, a linebacker from Joliet Catholic, and the Hilltoppers earned a 48-14 win over Chicago De La Salle on Friday night. Hood is playing some defensive back for the Hilltoppers, and he has also been lining up at receiver, while taking some handoffs in the backfield, too. He had a 21-yard rushing touchdown against Simeon and had a 5-yard touchdown reception against Cardinal Ritter. He and the rest of the Hilltoppers (3-0) are slated to host Providence Catholic (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
➜ AIDAN LAUGHERY, a running back from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, and the Falcons beat El Paso-Gridley 7-0 on Friday. Next up for GCMS (2-1) is a home matchup with LeRoy (1-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ DONOVAN LEARY, a quarterback from Timber Creek (N.J.), and the Chargers shut out Moorestown (N.J.) 35-0 on the road on Friday night. Leary completed 18 of 27 passes for 259 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, including a 59-yard touchdown pass to Zyheem Coleman. Leary and Timber Creek (1-2) is slated to host 2-1 Winslow Township (N.J.) at 8 p.m. on Friday.
➜ CLAYTON LEONARD, an offensive lineman from Iroquois West, and the Raiders dominated Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman in a 49-0 victory on Friday night. Leonard helped the Raiders produce five rushing touchdowns, and added a sack. Leonard and the Raiders (3-0) are set to be back in action at noon on Saturday at Salt Fork (3-0).
➜ SHAWN MILLER, a wide receiver from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and the Ascenders won 52-21 at home against Northwestern Miami on Friday night. It was a quiet night for Miller, as the Ascenders ran for five of their eight scores. Miller and IMG (3-0) is set to host Jones (2-1) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
➜ JOEY OKLA, an interior offensive lineman from Arrowhead (Wis.), and the Warhawks crushed Waukesha West 49-0 on Friday. Okla had a key block on a long rushing touchdown for Alijah Maher-Parr, who finished with 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Okla and the Warhawks (3-1) are scheduled to host 3-1 Kettle Moraine (Wis.) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ EIAN PUGH, a wide receiver from Fenwick High School in Oak Park, and the Friars lost 21-20 at Providence Catholic on Friday. Pugh had a 14-yard touchdown reception as Fenwick’s game-winning field goal attempt came up short. Pugh and the Friars (2-1) are scheduled to play at Chicago De La Salle (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
➜ HUNTER WHITENACK, an offensive tackle from New Prairie (Ind.), and the Cougars lost 33-0 at home to Marian (Ind.) on Friday night. New Prairie was able to rush for 182 yards as a team on 45 carries, an average of four yards per rush. Next up on the schedule for Whitenack and the Cougars (3-1) is 2-2 St. Joseph (Ind.) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.