- JORDAN ANDERSON
- , a running back from Joliet Catholic who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Hilltoppers beat Benet Academy 42-20 last Friday night. Anderson, who was named the Chicago Bears High School All-Star of the Week last Thursday, caught a 26-yard pass, nearly scoring, and punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Hilltoppers up 21-13 in the first half. Joliet Catholic (8-0) will look to complete an undefeated regular season at Montini (3-5) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
OWEN ANDERSON
- , a tight end from Hun School (N.J.) who committed to Illinois on April 28, and the Raiders shut out The Hill School 40-0 on Saturday. The Raiders (5-0) led 31-0 at half. Hun is set for a Saturday showdown at 4 p.m. with Cheshire Academy (Conn.) (4-0).
JARED BADIE
- , a linebacker from Oswego East who committed to the Illini on July 4, and the Wolves lost to rival Oswego 38-14 last Friday night. Kevin Kane, the Illini’s associate head coach and outside linebackers coach, was in attendance as the Wolves’ defense allowed 279 rushing yards and 414 total yards offense. Oswego East (6-2) will host Plainfield North (6-2) in the regular season finale at 7 p.m. on Friday.
HANK BEATTY
- , a wide receiver from Rochester who committed to Illinois on April 17, and the Rockets beat Springfield Southeast 41-13 last Friday. Beatty, who is Rochester’s starting quarterback, completed 5 of 12 passes for two touchdowns and an interception, with a long of 34 yards. He had an explosive night in the run game, going for 119 yards on just three carries, including an 84-yard touchdown run. Beatty also caught three passes for 53 yards, including a touchdown. The Rockets (7-1) end the regular season at Normal U-High (3-5) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
HENRY BOYER
- , a tight end from Brother Rice who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Crusaders defeated Marian Catholic 52-6 last Friday night. Brother Rice (6-2) is set to wrap up the regular season at Marist (6-2) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
MATT FRIES
- , an offensive tackle from Cranford Senior High (N.J.) who committed to the Illini on July 2, and the Cougars knocked off previously unbeaten Woodbridge (N.J.) 38-28 last Friday night. Fries had one tackle on defense, and helped power the Cougars running backs to five rushing touchdowns and 271 yards in the victory. Cranford (6-0) is scheduled to play at Linden (N.J.) (4-3) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
ASHTON HOLLINS
- , an athlete from George County (Miss.) who announced his commitment to the Illini on June 30, and the Rebels defeated Pearl River Central (Miss.) 41-7. Hollins had another efficient day, completing 10 of 11 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 36 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries. Illinois recruited Hollins to play wide receiver. Next up for George County (5-3) is a home matchup against Picayune (Miss.) (7-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
MALACHI HOOD
- , a linebacker from Joliet Catholic who committed to Illinois on June 7, and the Hilltoppers won 42-20 against Benet Academy. Hood had a touchdown-saving tackle on a long Benet run, and also had a tackle for loss near the goal line during the win. He and the undefeated Hilltoppers (8-0) are set to play at Montini (3-5) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
AIDAN LAUGHERY
- , an athlete from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley who committed to the Illini on July 14, and the Falcons were unable to get much going in a 36-7 loss at Forreston this past Saturday. Laughery played on defense, but didn’t slot in at running back as he continues to rehabilitate from an early-season injury. GCMS (3-5) has now lost four straight games ahead of its regular-season finale against Heyworth (2-6) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
DONOVAN LEARY
- , a quarterback from Timber Creek (N.J.) who committed to Illinois on March 29, and the Chargers lost 32-0 at Burlington Township (N.J.) this past Saturday. Leary completed 17 of 33 passes for 132 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Timber Creek (3-5) will look to bounce back in the regular-season finale against Pennsauken (N.J.) (5-2) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
CLAYTON LEONARD
- , an offensive lineman from Iroquois West (Gilman) who committed back on April 18, and the Raiders beat Dwight 56-6 this past Saturday to clinch the program’s first playoff berth since 2006. The Raiders racked up 317 rushing yards on 29 carries, including two runs for 13 yards for Leonard, who also added one tackle on defense. Iroquois West (6-2) is set to play at Clinton (1-6) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
SHAWN MILLER
- , a wide receiver from IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) who committed to the Illini on July 17, and the Ascenders edged out former Illini commit Brian Allen Jr. and St. Thomas More24-14 on Friday night. Bret Bielema and George McDonald were there to see Miller, who had a lengthy punt return in the win. Allen Jr., who decommitted on Oct. 12, had an active night, registering a sack, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. Next up for Miller and IMG is a 7 p.m. showdown against East St. Louis (7-1) at Jackson State University in Mississippi on Friday.
JOEY OKLA
- , an offensive lineman from Arrowhead (Wis.) who committed to the Illini on Feb. 5, and the Warhawks knocked off rival Oconomowoc (Wis.) 21-14 last Friday night. The Warhawks racked up 202 rushing yards in the win. Arrowhead (6-3) is scheduled to host Bradfort/Reuther (Wis.) (5-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
EIAN PUGH
- , a wide receiver from Fenwick High School in Oak Park who committed to the Illini on June 4, and the Friars blew out Marian Central 42-7 last Friday night. Pugh had a 17-yard touchdown reception that put Fenwick up 14-0 in the second quarter, as well as a 33-yard catch. Fenwick (6-2) is set to travel to undefeated St. Ignatius (8-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
HUNTER WHITENACK, an offensive tackle from New Prairie (Ind.) who committed to the Illini on April 16, and the Cougars lost 21-14 to Elkhart (Ind.) last Friday. The Cougars (7-2) were able to move the ball, but not at their usual rate, totaling 188 rushing yards on 39 carries. New Prairie hosts Plymouth (Ind.) (0-9) to open the playoff campaign at 6 p.m. on Friday.