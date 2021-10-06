➜ BRIAN ALLEN, a defensive lineman from St. Thomas More (Conn.) who committed to Illinois on Aug. 23, has 11 tackles with three sacks and five tackles for loss in two games. The Chancellors were on a bye this past week, and Allen didn’t play in a 64-0 win against Vision Academy on Sept. 25. St. Thomas More is expected to play this weekend, although the opponent is yet to be determined.
➜ JORDAN ANDERSON, a running back from Joliet Catholic who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Hilltoppers continued their undefeated start with a 41-7 win against St. Laurence on Friday night. Anderson rushed for three touchdowns and 133 yards on seven carries. The Hilltoppers (6-0) will travel to Chicago to take on Brother Rice (5-1) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
➜ OWEN ANDERSON, a tight end from Hun School (N.J.) who committed to Illinois on April 28, and the Raiders blew out Blair Academy 40-7. Anderson had a pancake block on a long Raiders run as they moved to 2-0. Hun is set to play at Suffield Academy (Conn.) (1-2) at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
➜ JARED BADIE, a linebacker from Oswego East who committed to the Illini on July 4, and the Wolves had their undefeated start doused by Minooka in a 33-10 loss on Friday night. Badie recovered a fumble recovery on his first defensive play. Oswego East (5-1) is set to travel to Yorkville (4-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ HANK BEATTY, a wide receiver from Rochester who committed to Illinois on April 17, and the Rockets blanked Lanphier 41-0 on Saturday. Beatty, who starts at quarterback, completed 12 of 16 passes for 132 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 26 yards and one touchdown on four carries. Rochester is scheduled to play at Chatham Glenwood (5-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ HENRY BOYER, a tight end from Brother Rice who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Crusaders beat Chicago Mt. Carmel 43-36 on Friday. After the Crusaders scored their opening touchdown, Boyer took a reverse handoff and completed a pass to quarterback and Notre Dame commit Jack Lausch for the 2-point conversion. Boyer also caught a Lausch pass for a 2-yard score in the second quarter. Brother Rice (5-1) is set to host Joliet Catholic (6-0) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
➜ MATT FRIES, an offensive tackle from Cranford Senior High (N.J.), and the Cougars knocked off Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.) 20-6 on Friday. Behind Fries, Cranford (4-0) running backs scored two rushing touchdowns and went for 159 yards on the ground on 29 carries. Fries made one tackle, as well. Cranford is scheduled to host Colonia (N.J.) (4-1) at 8 p.m. on Friday.
➜ ASHTON HOLLINS, an athlete from George County (Miss.) who committed to the Illini on June 30, and the Rebels defeated West Harrison 49-21. Hollins completed 8 of 11 pass attempts for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He added a rushing touchdown and had 53 yards on seven carries. On Friday, George County (3-3) is scheduled to play at Vancleave (Miss.) (3-4) at 7 p.m.
➜ MALACHI HOOD, a linebacker from Joliet Catholic who committed to Illinois on June 7, and the Hilltoppers beat St. Laurence 41-7. Hood didn’t generate any takeaways this week, but he started for the Hilltoppers in a dominant defensive outing. Through six games, Hood has 21 tackles, two quarterback hurries and an interception. The Hilltoppers (6-0) are scheduled to play at Brother Rice (5-1) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
➜ AIDAN LAUGHERY, an athlete from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley who committed to the Illini on July 14, and the Falcons dropped to 3-3 on the year with a 20-0 loss to Ridgeview/Lexington. Laughery, who is expected to be a running back at Illinois, is still recovering from an injury he sustained in the season opener. The Falcons are scheduled to play at Tri-Valley (6-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
➜ DONOVAN LEARY, a quarterback from Timber Creek (N.J.) who committed to Illinois on March 29, and the Chargers beat Clearview (N.J.) 41-14 on Friday night. Leary had one of his best games of the season, completing 27 of 41 passes for 409 yards and five touchdowns, along with an interception and a fumble. His longest completion went for 50 yards. Timber Creek (3-3) is scheduled to play at Woodrow Wilson (N.J.) (2-2) at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
➜ CLAYTON LEONARD, an offensive lineman from Iroquois West who committed on April 18, and the Raiders were upended by Momence, 46-20, on Friday. Leonard and the Raiders’ offensive line has helped the team’s rushing attack average more than 250 yards per game this season. Iroqouis West (4-2) is scheduled to host Clifton Central (5-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ SHAWN MILLER, a wide receiver from IMG Academy (Fla.) who committed to the Illini on July 17, and the Ascenders were off this week. IMG Academy (5-0) is set to host Golden Gate (Fla.) (3-2) at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
➜ JOEY OKLA, an offensive lineman from Arrowhead (Wis.) who committed to the Illini on Feb. 5, and the Warhawks blew out Waukesha South (Wis.) 54-13 on Friday night. Arrowhead running back Alijah Maher-Parr had three touchdowns in the win, including 91 and 42-yard scoring runs. Arrowhead (5-2) is set to travel to Mukwonago (Wis.) (6-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ EIAN PUGH, a wide receiver from Fenwick High School in Oak Park who committed to the Illini on June 4, and the Friars beat Marmion 35-28 on Friday night. It was a quieter night than usual for Pugh, who was held without a touchdown for the second week in a row. Fenwick (4-2) is set to host St. Patrick (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
➜ HUNTER WHITENACK, an offensive tackle from New Prairie (Ind.) who committed to the Illini on April 16, and the Cougars defeated Indianapolis Tech 46-8 on Friday. Whitenack helped Cougars tailbacks rack up 237 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries while giving quarterback Marshall Kmiecik time in the pocket to go 5 of 6 with 189 passing yards and three touchdowns. New Prairie (6-1) is scheduled to host Penn (Ind.) (3-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.