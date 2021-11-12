Brad Underwood and his staff have returned Illini basketball to national prominence, but they want to keep the talent pipelines booming. News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good checks in on the Illini’s current commits and targets as they begin their prep seasons:
Class of 2022
Commits
SENCIRE HARRIS, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio), who signed with the Illini on Wednesday, and the Fighting Irish were scheduled to scrimmage one of Jackson, Broadview Heights or Garfield Heights on Wednesday night. Chester Frazier led the recruiting push on Harris after the offseason departures of Chin Coleman and Orlando Antigua.
JAYDEN EPPS is a 6-foot-2 combo guard from Combine Academy (N.C.) who signed with the Illini on Wednesday. Epps averaged 36 points across two games against Overtime Elite this past weekend. Combine Academy is scheduled to play Northside Christian Academy (N.C.) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and NC Good Better Best (N.C.) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Targets
TY RODGERS, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Thornton, is one prospect the Illini are still working on in the Class of 2022. He is being recruited primarily by Tim Anderson, and Michigan, Alabama and Memphis are both after him, as well. Thornton began holding its basketball tryouts on Monday, and the Wildcats have their first games at the Decatur Turkey Tournament on Nov. 23.
Class of 2023
Targets
KYLAN BOSWELL, a 6-foot-1 point guard at Compass Prep (Ariz.) is a high-profile target for Illinois, with Geoff Alexander taking the lead on his recruitment. Compass Prep is set to open the season against Balboa (Calif.) at 8 p.m. Saturday.
JEREMY FEARS JR. is a 6-1 point guard from La Lumiere (Ind). Fears, the top recruit in Indiana in his class, took a visit to Illinois in June. The Lakers (2-0) crushed Aim High Academy (S.C.) 116-51 last Friday and also beat Bosco Institute (Ind.) on Saturday. Among Fears’ final eight schools are Michigan, Indiana, Michigan State, Kansas and Memphis. La Lumiere is scheduled to play Elite Prep Academy on Friday at 6 p.m. and Charlotte Basketball Academy (N.C.) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
JAZZ GARDNER is a 6-10 center from Los Altos (Calif.) who received an Illini offer in September. Los Altos is scheduled to begin play against Roosevelt (Calif.) at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. Gardner also holds offers from Kansas, UCLA, USC and LSU.
JJ TAYLOR, a 6-8 power forward from Donda Academy (Calif.), recently transferred from Kenwood in Chicago to Kanye West’s new superteam. With the rapper in attendance, Donda Academy lost its first-ever game on Saturday, 92-86, to Minnesota Prep (Minn.). Taylor made his debut in the game and scored in double-digits and made some highlight plays, including hitting four corner three-pointers, a one-handed dunk and a block. Donda Academy doesn’t have a finalized schedule, but is expected to play at the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament in Atlanta in late November.
Class of 2024
Commits
MOREZ JOHNSON, a 6-8 power forward from St. Rita committed to the Illini on Nov. 5, is scheduled to open its season against Urbana on Nov. 23 in the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington.
Targets
JAMES BROWN, another 6-8 power forward from St. Rita, is also being recruited by the Illini. Chin Coleman was leading his recruitment before he took an assistant job at Kentucky this offseason, but Tim Anderson has close ties to him, as well, thanks to Brown playing for MeanStreets.
JOHNUEL “BOOGIE” FLAND, a 6-foot-2 combo guard from Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), got an Illini offer near the end of September. The Crusaders don’t open play until Dec. 4 against St. John’s (D.C.) at the National High School Hoops Festival. Former Illini Alan Griffin also played at Stepinac.
NOJUS INDRUSAITIS, a 6-4 shooting guard from Lemont, was offered by the Illini in July. Another MeanStreets player, his recruitment is being spearheaded by Tim Anderson. Lemont began practicing last week, and is set to open the season in a tournament at St. Francis University in Joliet on Nov. 22.
BRYSON TUCKER, a 6-6 small forward from Mount St. Joseph (Md.), received an Illini offer in September. Tucker’s recruitment has blown up in recent months, as offers have streamed in from the likes of Notre Dame, Indiana, LSU, Virginia Tech and Penn State. Mount St. Joseph doesn’t begin playing its 2021-22 season until Nov. 22 when the Gaels are set to face St. James (Md.).