Brad Underwood and his staff have returned Illini basketball to national prominence, but they want to keep the talent pipelines booming. News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good checks in on how the Illini’s current signees and targets are faring on the court so far this season:
Class of 2022
Signees
SENCIRE HARRIS, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio), and the Fighting Irish nearly doubled up Archbishop Moeller in a 49-26 this past Saturday. Harris led St. Vincent-St. Mary with 18 points, scoring 10 of the Fighting Irish’s points early on as they jumped out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter. Harris and the Fighting Irish followed that up with a 74-53 win at Youngstown Chaney on Tuesday night, with Harris posting 33 points. St. Vincent-St. Mary (2-2) is set to play at St. Lima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
JAYDEN EPPS, a 6-foot-2 combo guard from Combine Academy (N.C.), and the Goats (9-1) picked up wins over Southern California Academy and Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) in the Battle of the Bluff in Memphis, Tenn. On Saturday against Hillcrest, Epps went off for 29 points, while also adding three rebounds, four assists and two steals. On Friday against Southern California Academy, he scored 14 points and added four rebounds and two assists. The Goats are set to play in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla., next week.
TY RODGERS, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Thornton, and the Wildcats lost 49-48 at home against rival Bloom Township last Friday night. Rodgers had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Thornton (4-2) gets back in action on Friday night with a home game against Rich Township.
Class of 2023
Targets
KYLAN BOSWELL, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Compass Prep (Ariz.), and the Dragons (13-1) earned a big 78-55 win on Saturday against national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Va.). Boswell, a former Urbana resident, scored 12 points in the win. Compass Prep plays at BASIS-Scottsdale at 4 p.m. Thursday and against Victory Rock Prep (Fla.) at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
JEREMY FEARS JR., a 6-foot point guard from La Lumiere (Ind.), and the Lakers (8-1) suffered their first loss of the season, losing at Sunrise Christian Academy 60-45 on Saturday. Fears was less impactful than usual offensively, and was one of a few Lakers who struggled to manage Kansas signee Gradey Dick. Fears also named his top five on Saturday, including the Illini along with Michigan, Kansas, Michigan State and Connecticut. La Lumiere is set to host St. Francis at 6 p.m. Saturday.
JAZZ GARDNER, a 6-foot-10 center from Los Altos (Calif.), and the Conquerors (7-2) earned a 63-42 win at Hesperia on Saturday and went 3-1 last week. Gardner poured in 27 points, hitting three three-pointers, and added 21 rebounds and four blocks. Gardner had another wildly productive game in a 79-50 win against Rancho Christian on Friday, scoring 23 points and bringing in 25 rebounds.
TY PENCE, a 6-foot-6 wing from St. Joseph-Ogden, and the Spartans won 77-60 at Danville on Tuesday night with Illinois coach Brad Underwood in attendance. Pence compiled a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Prior to that, Pence scored 30 points as SJ-O won 67-44 at Casey-Westfield last Saturday. The Spartans (8-0) will look to keep their unbeaten season intact when it hosts Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Class of 2024
Commit
MOREZ JOHNSON, a 6-foot-8 power forward from St. Rita, led the Mustangs with 20 points in a 56-48 loss to Carmel on Saturday. St. Rita bounced back with a 60-49 home win on Tuesday night against Marist as Johnson produced 23 points and seven rebounds. St. Rita (7-3) played at St. Francis de Sales on Wednesday night and faces St. Ignatius at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Targets
JOHNUEL “BOOGIE” FLAND, a 6-foot-2 combo guard from Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), and the Crusaders went 2-1 last week, with wins over Holy Cross (N.Y.) and Christ the King (N.Y.) and a loss to Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.). Fland has missed all four of Stepinac’s games with a back injury. The Crusaders are set to play against West Catholic (Pa.) on Saturday and against St. Raymond (N.Y.). on Sunday.
NOJUS INDRUSAITIS, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Lemont, scored a team-high 25 points in a 71-29 win against Shepard on Dec. 7 and the Indians cruised to a 60-15 win at Reavis on Tuesday night. Lemont (6-2) is set to get back in action next Tuesday night with a home game against Minooka.
BRYSON TUCKER, a 6-foot-6 small forward from Mount St. Joseph (Md.), and the Gaels (7-0) got a huge 71-50 win against in-state No. 1 John Carroll, but Tucker missed the game with a hip injury. Tucker also sat out during a 64-30 win against St. Paul’s (Md.) and a 70-46 victory against Calvert Hall (Md.) last week. On Saturday, the Gaels are scheduled to host Imhotep Charter (Pa.) at 7:30 p.m before playing at Archbishop Spalding (Md.) next Monday.