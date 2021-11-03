➜ JORDAN ANDERSON, a running back from Joliet Catholic, and the Hilltoppers beat Marengo 48-0 in a Class 4A first-round playoff game last Friday night. Anderson caught a 34-yard touchdown pass and had three carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. The top-seeded Hilltoppers (10-0) are set to host eighth-seeded Wheaton Academy (8-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the second round.
➜ OWEN ANDERSON, a tight end from Hun School (N.J.), and the Raiders beat Peddie (Conn.) 56-21 on Saturday. Anderson hauled in a 55-yard catch in the win. Hun (7-0) has a bye this week.
➜ JARED BADIE, a linebacker from Oswego East, and the Wolves lost 23-6 to Lincoln-Way East in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs. The loss marks the end of Badie’s high school career, and the Wolves finished 6-4.
➜ HANK BEATTY, a wide receiver from Rochester, and the Rockets beat Cahokia 48-0 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Saturday. Beatty completed 7 of 10 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown, while rushing 15 times for 73 yards and two scores. He also caught two passes for 28 yards. The top-seeded Rockets (9-1) are set to play at 3 p.m. on Saturday at No. 9 seed Paris (7-3).
➜ HENRY BOYER, a tight end from Brother Rice, and the Crusaders edged Wheaton Warrenville South 27-26 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Saturday. Boyer helped seal the edge with a block on Brother Rice’s go-ahead touchdown run in the fourth quarter and had two catches, including one for a first-down gain. Ninth-seeded Brother Rice (8-2) will play at No. 25 Yorkville (6-4) at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the second round.
➜ MATT FRIES, an offensive tackle from Cranford (N.J.), and the Cougars won 26-14 at Montgomery (N.J.) last Friday night. Fries helped the Cougars rush for 269 yards and three touchdowns. The Cougars (9-0) are the No. 1 seed in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 tournament, and are set to host Northern Valley Demarest (4-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.
➜ ASHTON HOLLINS, an athlete from George County (Miss.), and the Rebels won 47-29 against East Central (Miss.) last Friday. Hollins didn’t play after injuring his knee on Oct. 22, but he is expected to return for the playoff opener. George County (6-4) closes out the regular season against Long Beach (Miss.) (1-8) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
➜ MALACHI HOOD, a linebacker from Joliet Catholic, and the Hilltoppers shut out Marengo 48-0 in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs last Friday night. Hood had a sack and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. The top-seeded Hilltoppers (10-0) host Wheaton Academy (8-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday in a Class 7A second-round home playoff game.
➜ DONOVAN LEARY, a quarterback from Timber Creek (N.J.), and the Chargers had a bye last week before the New Jersey playoffs begin. Leary visited the UI campus and was in attendance at the Illinois-Rutgers game. Timber Creek (3-6) drew a Saturday afternoon home matchup against 4-4 Colts Neck in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 Tournament.
➜ CLAYTON LEONARD, an offensive lineman from Iroquois West, and the Raiders defeated ninth-seeded Monmouth United 35-26 in a Class 1A first-round home playoff game last Saturday. Leonard helped the Raiders tally 434 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while also making seven tackles on defense. Iroquois West (8-2) travels to play at No. 1 Abingdon/Avon (10-0) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a second-round playoff game.
➜ SHAWN MILLER, a wide receiver from IMG Academy (Fla.), and the Ascenders (8-0) won 27-17 at Auburn (Ala.) last Friday night. Miller had a key block on a long run in the first half, as IMG actually trailed during a significant portion of the game. The Ascenders are set to host Canadian school Clarkson North this Friday night.
➜ JOEY OKLA, an offensive lineman from Arrowhead (Wis.), and the Warhawks lost 36-35 to rival Mukwonago in the second round of the WIAA Division 1 state playoffs last Friday night. After his high school career came to a close on Friday, Okla went down to the UI campus to see the Illini take on Rutgers. Arrowhead finished the season 7-4.
➜ EIAN PUGH, a wide receiver from Fenwick, and the Friars (8-2) beat Kaneland 50-14 last Friday night in a Class 5A first-round playoff game. Pugh had a 16-yard touchdown catch. Fenwick will carry a five-game win streak into its second-round playoff game at Rockford Boylan (7-3) on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
➜ HUNTER WHITENACK, an offensive tackle from New Prairie (Ind.), and the Cougars won 23-7 at Culver Academies in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs last Friday night. Whitenack and the offense line helped the Cougars compile 254 rushing yards and three scores in the win. New Prairie (9-2) is set to host the sectional final against St. Joseph (4-7) this Friday night.