With high school football underway now in Illinois and around the country, News-Gazette
contributor Gavin Good rounds up how the Illini’s Class of 2022 commits fared last week:
➜ SHAWN MILLER, a wide receiver from IMG Academy (Fla.) who committed to Illinois on July 17, and the Ascenders won 58-7 at La Salle (Ohio) Friday night. Miller had two receptions to set up a 1-yard touchdown as IMG darted out to a 21-0 lead. Miller and the Ascenders (2-0) are scheduled to be back in action against 2-0 Miami Northwestern (Fla.) at 8 p.m Friday.
➜ EIAN PUGH, a wide receiver from Fenwick, and the Friars cruised to a 42-7 win at home against Niles Notre Dame. Pugh had two touchdown catches of 35 and 40 yards. Pugh and the Friars (2-0) are scheduled to host Providence Catholic (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
➜ JARED BADIE, a linebacker from Oswego East who committed to the Illini on July 4, and the Wolves earned a 28-14 win over Lincoln-Way West on Friday, a week after Badie forced two fumbles in the season-opener. Badie and Oswego East (2-0) is scheduled to play Plainfield East (1-1) at home at 7 p.m. Friday.
➜ JOEY OKLA, an interior offensive lineman from Arrowhead (Wis.) who committed to the Illini on Feb. 5, and the Warhawks trounced Waukesha North (Wis.) 64-6. Okla’s team jumped out to an absurd 51-0 lead at halftime before easing off in the second half. Next up for Okla and Arrowhead (2-1) is a road trip to 1-2 Waukesha West (Wis.) on Friday.
➜ BRIAN ALLEN, a defensive lineman from St. Thomas More (Conn.), who committed to Illinois on Aug. 23, and the Chancellors open up their national schedule against 2-0 Winner (S.D.) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
➜ AIDAN LAUGHERY, a running back from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley who committed to the Illini on July 14, and the Falcons bounced back with a 26-13 win at Fisher on Friday. Laughery did not play after suffering a knee injury in the opener. The Falcons (1-1) are set to host El Paso-Gridley (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
➜ MATT FRIES, an offensive tackle from Cranford Senior (N.J.) who committed to the Illini on July 2, and the Cougars opened up their season on Friday with a 21-0 win over Westfield (N.J.). Fries and Cranford (1-0) is scheduled to host 0-1 North Hunterdon (N.J.) on Friday.
➜ JORDAN ANDERSON, a running back from Joliet Catholic who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Hilltoppers traveled to St. Louis on Saturday and earned a 30-20 win at Cardinal Ritter. Anderson left Joliet Catholic’s season opener with an injury and was not a factor over the weekend, although he had two touchdown runs of 13 and 19 yards in a season-opening blowout of Simeon in Week 1.Joliet Catholic (2-0) is scheduled to host De La Salle (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
➜ HUNTER WHITENACK, an offensive tackle from New Prairie (Ind.) and the Cougars won 24-14 at home against Lowell (Ind.) on Friday. Whitenack helped pave the way for New Prairie running back Noah Mungia to rush for 236 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries. Whitenack and the Cougars (3-0) are scheduled to host 1-2 Mishawaka Marian (Ind.) on Friday night.
➜ ASHTON HOLLINS, an athlete from George County (Miss.), who announced his commitment to the Illini on June 30, and the Rebels crushed Greene County (Miss.) on Friday night, 42-7. Hollins, who plays quarterback currently, completed 14 of 21 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 38 yards on the ground, running for one touchdown on seven carries. George County is set to host 2-0 Ocean Springs (Miss.) at 7 p.m. Friday.
➜ DONOVAN LEARY, a quarterback from Timber Creek (N.J.) who committed to Illinois on March 29, and the Chargers lost 14-12 at home to Camden (N.J.) on Thursday night. Leary and Timber Creek is scheduled to travel to 2-0 Moorestown (N.J.) on Friday night.
➜ OWEN ANDERSON, a tight end from The Hun School (N.J.), announced his commitment to Illinois on April 28. The Raiders will open up the 2021 season on Sept. 18 against Brunswick School (Conn.).
➜ HENRY BOYER, a tight end from Brother Rice, committed to the Illini on April 29. The Crusaders opened up the season with a 42-6 win over Hillcrest on Aug. 27, but had their game against St. Rita canceled last week. Anderson and Brother Rice (1-0) are scheduled to resume their season at home at 6 p.m. Friday against Benet Academy (1-1).
➜ HANK BEATTY, a wide receiver from Rochester who committed to Illinois on April 17, and the Rockets lost 56-7 at Loyola Academy on Saturday after their game against Decatur MacArthur was canceled. Beatty, who also plays quarterback, scored Rochester’s only touchdown on a 2-yard run at the end of the second quarter. The Chicago Bears named Beatty their High School All-Star last week after he threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 58 yards in 56-21 win over Jacksonville in week one. Beatty and Rochester (1-1) is scheduled to host Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (2-0) in the Leonard Bowl at 7 p.m. Friday.
➜ MALACHI HOOD, a linebacker from Jolet Catholic who committed to Illinois on June 7, and the Hilltoppers prevailed 30-20 in a win at Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) on Saturday. Hood and the Hilltoppers are set to face De La Salle (2-0) at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
➜ CLAYTON LEONARD, an interior offensive lineman from Iroquois West who committed back on April 18, and the Raiders were 33-32 winners at Oakwood in overtime on Friday. Leonard helped pave the way for the Raiders’ rushing attack to gain 339 yards and score three touchdowns. Leonard and Iroquois West (2-0) will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.