Brad Underwood and his staff have returned Illini basketball to national prominence, but they want to keep the talent pipelines booming. News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good checks in on how the Illini signees and targets are faring on the court this season:
Class of 2022
SENCIRE HARRIS, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio), and the Fighting Irish lost 71-53 to Sierra Canyon (Calif.) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night as part of the Chosen 1's Invitational. With stars like LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony
in attendance, Harris scored 17 points to lead his team. During a narrow 85-83 loss at Pickerington North on Nov. 27, Harris dropped in 29 points. St. Vincent-St. Mary (0-2) is set to host Cincinnati's Archbishop Moeller at 4 p.m. this Saturday and play at Chaney Youngstown (Ohio) at 6 p.m. next Tuesday.
JAYDEN EPPS
, a 6-foot-2 combo guard from Combine Academy (N.C.), and the Goats (6-1) bounced back from their first loss of the year to Moravian Prep on Dec. 3 with an 84-47 win against Hamilton Heights Christian on Saturday in the Tyler Lewis Hoopfest in Lewisville, N.C. Epps scored 14 point and tallied three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Epps was limited to nine points in the loss to Moravian Prep. Epps also scored 15 points, including nine in the first quarter, during a Nov. 28 win against Chambers at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge. Combine hosted Link Academy (Mo.) on Tuesday night and will play at the Battle in the Bluff in Memphis, Tenn., this weekend.
TY RODGERS, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Thornton, and the Wildcats (4-1) took down St. Rita — and fellow Illini commit Morez Johnson and priority target James Brown
— on Saturday, 60-51, in the Chicago Elite Classic. Rodgers showcased his two-way abilities during one of Chicago's most high-profile games, finishing with 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. He also had three steals. During a 65-46 win at Crete-Monee on Friday night, Rodgers compiled a triple-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. The Wildcats are set to host Bloom (Twp.) on Friday night.
Class of 2023
Targets
KYLAN BOSWELL
, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Compass Prep (Ariz.), and the Dragons (10-1) earned a 79-63 win over Bella Vista College Prep (Ariz.) on Friday. Boswell had an efficient night, scoring 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting along with five assists. Compass is playing in the Hoophall West event this week, with a game against national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Va.) at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
JEREMY FEARS JR.
, a 6-foot point guard from La Lumiere (Ind.), and the Lakers (8-0) picked up three wins last week at the Bob Kirk Invitational in Cumberland, Md. Fears scored 11 points and added two rebounds, six assists and three steals in a win over Legacy Early College on Dec. 4. In an 86-57 win against Wasatch Academy (Utah), Fears totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. La Lumiere is scheduled to play Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Academy at noon on Saturday.
JAZZ GARDNER
, a 6-foot-10 center from Los Altos (Calif.), and the Conquerors (4-1) were off over the weekend, but have won three in a row, most recently beating Roosevelt (Calif.) 84-60 on Nov. 30. Gardner has posted two triple-doubles in recent weeks, including in a Nov. 19 win over Gahrs (Calif.) in which he scored 21 points and had 17 rebounds, 10 assists and seven blocks. Los Altos was set to open play in the St. John Bosco Varsity Winter Classic on Tuesday night against Serra (Calif.).
Class of 2024
Commit
MOREZ JOHNSON, a 6-foot-8 power forward from St. Rita, and the Mustangs (4-2) lost to Illinois signee Ty Rodgers
and Thornton over the weekend at the Chicago Elite Classic. Johnson scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds during a 60-51 loss at the Chicago Elite Classic, getting his first bucket on a dunk. During a 68-58 win against De La Salle on Friday, Johnson got in early foul trouble and finished with eight points. St. Rita was scheduled to play at Providence Catholic on Tuesday night and is scheduled to host Marmion on Friday night.
Targets
JAMES BROWN
, a 6-foot-8 power forward from St. Rita, and the Mustangs defeated De La Salle 68-58 on Friday and lost to Thornton 60-51 on Saturday. Brown scored nine points and had six rebounds in the loss to the Wildcats and scored 16 points in the win against De La Salle.
JOHNUEL “BOOGIE” FLAND
, a 6-foot-2 combo guard from Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), and the Crusaders (1-0) opened the season with a 46-43 win over St. John's (Washington, D.C.) on Saturday. Fland did not play. The Crusaders faced off against Holy Cross (N.Y.) on Tuesday and have games scheduled at Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) on Friday at 8 p.m. and at home against Christ the King (N.Y.) on Sunday at 2 p.m.
NOJUS INDRUSAITIS
, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Lemont, went off for 32 points in a 75-48 win over Argo on Friday. On Nov. 30 during a 58-55 win against Sandburg, Indrusaitis scored 12 points and brought down six rebounds. Lemont (3-2) was set to host Shepard on Tuesday night, and will play at Oak Lawn at 7 p.m. on Friday.
BRYSON TUCKER, a 6-foot-6 small forward from Mount St. Joseph (Md.), and the Gaels (4-0) knocked off Loyola (Md.) 77-42 on Friday night. Tucker led the way for the Gaels, scoring 19 points and adding seven rebounds and two blocks. Tucker also led Mount St. Joseph in a Nov. 24 win over Archbishop Curley (Md.), scoring 26 points. The Gaels are scheduled to host Calvert Hall (Md.) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.