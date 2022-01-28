Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights some of the top recruiting targets Brad Underwood has either signed — or hopes to sign:
Class of 2022 signees
Ty Rodgers, Thornton
Rodgers bolstered his N-G All-State Player of the Year candidacy this week with 17 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in Thornton’s 64-56 win against Bloom on Tuesday. It was the 6-foot-7, 210-pound wing’s third triple-double of the season and also marked his 14th double-double in 16 games played. Rodgers has stuffed the proverbial stat sheet this season, averaging 15.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and 2.9 blocks. The future Illini will be back in action with the Wildcats at 6 p.m. Friday against Rich Township in Matteson.
Jayden Epps, Combine Academy (N.C.)
Epps and Combine Academy nearly pulled off an upset at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Jan. 15 before falling 72-68 to top-ranked Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.). Epps did score a game-high 26 points, but was 8 of 20 from the field and 2 of 13 from three-point range. The follow-up for Epps was a win against 1 of 1 Academy (N.C.) where he had six points, four assists and three rebounds. The Goats return to action at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Hargrave Military Academy (Va.) and 8 a.m. Sunday against Commonwealth Academy (Va.)at the Relentless Hoops Military Circuit at Hargrave.
Sencire Harris, St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio)
St. Vincent-St. Mary had its 10-game winning streak snapped in a 52-46 loss to unbeaten Centerville (Ohio) on Jan. 22 in a matchup between the No. 1 teams in Division II and Division I, respectively, in the state. Harris finished with eight points and eight rebounds in the loss to Centerville, which dropped the Irish from the top spot in Division II in the AP poll despite receiving 11 of 17 first-place votes. That came a week after Harris put up 25 points and eight rebounds in St. Vincent-St. Mary’s win against Fairfield (Ohio) in the Flying’ to the Hoop Invitational at Kettering Fairmont (Ohio).
Class of 2023 targets
Kylan Boswell, Compass Prep (Ariz.)
The former Urbana Middle School star had 12 points, three assists and two steals in Compass Prep’s 72-71 victory against equally star-studded Donda Academy (Calif.) on Sunday. That win made sure the No. 7 Dragons (20-3) at least went 1-1 at Crush in the Valley in San Pablo, Calif., after a loss to Prolific Prep (Calif.). Boswell knocked down 50 percent of his three-point attempts in the split against the California teams, and the five-star juniorguard and Compass Prep will return to action Feb. 5-6 at the Court XIV Classic in Charlotte, N.C., with games against Vertical Academy (Fla.) and Moravian Prep (N.C.).
Jazz Gardner, Los Altos (Calif.)
Gardner has Los Altos (17-4) heading into Friday’s Hacienda League showdown with Walnut (Calif.) on a four-game winning streak. The 7-1 junior center had 28 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in the Conquistadors’ most recent win on Wednesday against Rowland (Calif.) after putting up 13 points as one of five Los Altos players in double figures in another blowout win against Rowland on Monday. The four-star center, who has international experience playing for France at the U18 level, is averaging better than 20 points, 15 rebounds and nearly five blocks this season.
Akil Watson, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
Roselle Catholic lost its season opener to Class of 2023 No. 1 D.J. Wagner and Camden (N.J.), but the Lions had since won 14 straight games heading into Thursday’s rematch with Plainfield (N.J.). Watson, a consensus four-star recruit, came up big in last week’s win against Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) at the Big North Shootout in Brooklyn, N.Y. The 6-9, 200-pound wing had 22 points and was one of three Roselle Catholic players to score at least 20. The Lions’ next high-profile game is a Feb. 5 showdown with Oak Hill Academy (Va.) at the Metro Classic in Toms River, N.J.