Recruiting storylines to watch after busy June
June was a busy month for Illinois basketball, with campus visitors and coaches back on the road recruiting for the first time in more than a year. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down five recruiting storylines that emerged this month for the Illini:
Champions wanted
Brad Underwood has made it abundantly clear what he’s looking for when building his roster. The Illinois coach wants winners (in addition to making sure they check several other boxes). But definitely winners. A trio of recent offers fit that criteria. Class of 2022 targets Denzel Aberdeen and Ernest Udeh Jr. helped lead Dr. Phillips (Fla.) to the FHSAA Class 7A state championship this past season. Another ’22 recruit, Sencire Harris, was a key part of a ninth state championship for perennial power St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio), LeBron James’ alma mater.
Frontcourt priorities
Illinois’ full Class of 2022 recruiting board is filled with frontcourt options. Adding a big man isn’t just an immediate priority for the Illini with two open scholarships ahead of the 2021-22 season. They’re thinking long-term future, too, and six more offers this month for big men only reinforce that notion. It’s a diverse bunch, too, with Udeh a rebounder/shot clocker, Glenbard West’s Braden Huff as a legitimate stretch 4 and Winston Salem Christian (N.C.) center Christ Essandoko as a Kofi Cockburn-like target at 7-foot and 265 pounds.
New/old relationship
Multiple former Illini wound up in Champaign after coming through Mike Mullins’ Illinois Wolves program. Demetri McCamey is still in the top 10 in Illinois history in scoring and assists. It’s just been a while since any Wolves became Illini. Recent offers to both Huff and Lake Forest’s Asa Thomas — along with a longer-term offer to Yorkville Christian’s Jaden Schutt — has Illinois looking to re-establish a potential path from the Wolves back to Champaign for the first time since Tracy Abrams and Nnanna Egwu suited up for the Illini.
Staying local
Huff and Thomas weren’t the only Illinois natives to land an offer this month. The Illini are also now recruiting the entire St. Rita starting frontcourt after an offer to Class of 2024 forward Morez Johnson Jr. after giving an earlier offer out to teammate/classmate James Brown. And closer to home — much closer — Illinois was the first high-major offer for Class of 2023 St. Joseph-Ogden guard Ty Pence. All told, Illinois has so far offered six recruits from the state in the Class of 2022, 11 more in the 2023 class and two in 2024.
Going national
Offers to in-state recruits might be on the upswing — particularly in a loaded 2023 class that could have the most high-major targets hailing from the Land of Lincoln in recent years — but that hasn’t changed Illinois’ overall recruiting approach. The Illini are both casting a wide net in terms of number of prospects and where they’re from. The new offers in just June alone targeted players from a dozen different states. Another country, too, with Essandoko having moved from France to North Carolina to play high school basketball.
