CHAMPAIGN — Rashinda Reed knows the Southeastern Conference having played three seasons at Georgia in the early 2000s.
She knows the state of Alabama, too, after a one-season stop at UAB as an assistant.
Reed will put that background to use after being named the Alabama volleyball coach on Monday following five years as an assistant at Illinois.
“I want to especially start by thanking Chris Tamas and my team at the University of Illinois,” Reed said in a statement. “My development as a coach and leader is attributed greatly to Chris’s guidance. The camaraderie and friendship we’ve built throughout the years as a staff has allowed us to develop high-level athletes and even better, incredible women. I’m excited to move that forward to the University of Alabama.
“As the first Black female head coach of the program, I am eager to set the example of excellence and strength alongside some of the most respected colleagues and accomplished staff members. Our staff will bring similar values that will help guide this program towards a culture of champions.”
Reed helped Illinois reach four NCAA tournaments during her five seasons in Champaign, including the 2018 Final Four. Her work with the Illini middle blockers included helping develop two-time All-American Ali Bastianelli — the program’s all-time blocks leader.
Reed, a Fairbanks, Alaska, native, has been on the bench for more than a decade following the conclusion of her professional playing career. She got her start in 2009 at Division II Southern Indiana and also had stops at Binghamton, Northeastern and UAB. She was named the coach of Division II Northern Michigan in December 2016 before resigning not quite three months later to take the assistant-coaching job at Illinois.
“I am extremely excited for this opportunity for Rashinda,” Tamas said in a statement. “She is a great coach and even a better person. Our bond goes well beyond us coaching together. She is my best friend and sister. She is creative, innovative and has always pushed this program to be better each and every day. I am forever thankful and grateful for her being with us for the last five seasons and wish her the best as she builds her own program.”
Reed replaces Lindsey Devine as Alabama coach. Devine resigned a few days after the end of the Crimson Tide’s season. Alabama went 10-20 overall and 2-16 in the SEC, which included a 10-match losing streak to end the season. Devine had a 29-52 record in three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
“We are thrilled to have Rashinda join the Crimson Tide as our next head volleyball coach,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. “Her resume speaks for itself, most recently with the job she did helping bring Illinois to national prominence. From our first conversation, we were drawn to Rashinda and knew she’d be an incredible addition to our coaching staff. She is ready for this role and prepared to take our volleyball program to the next level.”