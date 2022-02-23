A postseason tournament bye can be viewed in multiple ways, depending on the team receiving that bye and its surrounding situation.
At any rate, it’s a goal for high school basketball programs to strive toward throughout the regular season.
The situation is a bit different in the Class 1A boys’ basketball playoff draw this season. Even with a No. 1 seed, there was no guarantee a team would rest during the regional quarterfinal round.
Sectionals are reaching full or near capacity with so many schools classified as 1A postseason participants. And while it’s not a new issue, it also stands out when comparing the 1A boys’ bracket with others in the IHSA postseason for both boys’ basketball and girls’ basketball.
“It’s a little bit abnormal to have 16 teams in our sectional, but it’s an opportunity to play games,” first-year St. Thomas More coach Brandon Martin said. “We didn’t really have that opportunity a year ago (because of the COVID-19 pandemic). We’re excited to play every game and compete at a high level at this time of the year.”
STM garnered a No. 2 seed in the 1A Watseka Sectional, and the Sabers rumbled past 12th-seeded Schlarman 70-37 on Saturday in a regional quarterfinal game on STM’s home court. The Sabers (18-11) will now meet seventh-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm (15-14) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game at STM.
“You definitely want to rest your players as much as possible this late in the year,” Martin said. “Our practices are pretty light because of injuries. We’re not extremely deep on the bench. You want to be careful, but at the same time, you’ve got to go out there and play the game and not take anything for granted.”
STM is familiar with the danger a regional quarterfinal game can pose.
The Sabers took a No. 3 seed into a 2020 1A regional quarterfinal game against 13th-seeded Hartsburg-Emden and suffered a 64-56 loss. Some current STM players were part of the program at that time.
“Reminding them of that situation really has prepared them not to take anything for granted,” Martin said. “That left a bad taste in their mouth, and hopefully, that helps us through the regionals to make sure we come out and play as hard as we can every night.”
The fact remains, however, that plenty of boys’ basketball teams didn’t need to worry about falling into a regional quarterfinal trap this season.
Only 14 1A teams received a bye through that round, and three of those were caused by an opponent’s forfeit. Exactly half of those byes occurred in the Chicago Marshall Sectional, and top-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement is the only local group that skipped the quarterfinals — because 16th-seeded Decatur Christian forfeited a scheduled regional quarterfinal game.
By comparison, 64 teams in 2A, 111 teams in 3A and 119 teams in 4A will play their first postseason game in the regional semifinals, needing only one win instead of two in order to reach a regional championship game on Friday night.
“The atmosphere is a little different on a Saturday afternoon in a regional game,” Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth said. “You don’t get the same turnout that you do when you’re playing multiple games on a Tuesday or Wednesday night in a regional. But, overall, I think I like it.”
The Warriors (25-6) picked up a No. 1 seed in the 1A draw. They cruised to a 76-22 home victory over 16th-seeded Heritage on Saturday in the Arcola Regional quarterfinals to set up a semifinal date against 10th-seeded La Salette (12-17) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Arcola.
That Tuscola hosted the regional quarterfinal versus Heritage is a new wrinkle to the IHSA postseason. Instead of quarterfinals emanating from the regional host site, all higher seeds got to host lower seeds.
“It was an opportunity for eight of our 16 teams in our sub-sectional to host a home game, which you don’t get to do in a typical regional,” Bozarth said. “Of course, if we had to go on the road, I’m not sure I’d like it as much.”