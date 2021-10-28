CATLIN — St. Thomas More was one of just two local prep volleyball programs that had to wait until Wednesday for its first match of the IHSA postseason, the other being Watseka.
The Sabers didn’t display any rust from their wait.
Top-seeded STM handled 10th-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-9, 25-16 in Wednesday’s first of two Class 1A Salt Fork Regional semifinals.
Shannon Monahan (eight kills), Caroline Kerr (22 assists), Anna McClure (10 digs) and Erin Henkel (five kills) paced the Sabers (35-1), who are on a 23-match win streak.
STM will face fifth-seeded Salt Fork (18-11), which overcame fourth-seeded Armstrong-Potomac 25-21, 21-25, 25-14 in Wednesday’s second semifinal. The Storm now has won five matches in a row.
G-RF ends its season 7-20, while A-P finished at 21-12.
Knights, Tribe to play for title
FARMER CITY — Second-seeded Blue Ridge overcame an early deficit in Wednesday’s first of two Class 1A Blue Ridge Regional semifinals, eventually surpassing seventh-seeded LeRoy 16-25, 25-11, 25-11 to advance.
The Knights (30-6) were led by Gracie Shaffer’s 15-assist, 10-dig double-double as well as Jaclyn Pearl’s seven kills.
Blue Ridge next will face third-seeded Judah Christian in Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship match.
The Tribe (20-9) dispatched sixth-seeded Cornerstone 25-23, 25-20 in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
Judah was keyed in the semifinal by Maggie Pritts’ nine kills, Klementine Davis’ 19 assists, Abi Tapuaiga’s four kills and four blocks, Hannah Jackson’s six kills and Ella Carder’s eight digs.
LeRoy finished the season 14-16.
Struck, Roland key Hawks’ win
MARTINSVILLE — Third-seeded Heritage kept its season going after a hard-fought match with seventh-seeded Tri-County on Wednesday.
The Hawks collected a 17-25, 25-19, 25-16 victory in the second Class 1A Martinsville Regional semifinal, following a three-set triumph from second-seeded Decatur Lutheran over ninth-seeded Casey-Westfield. Heritage (24-8-1) and Decatur Lutheran will square off in Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship contest.
The Hawks acquired an 18-kill, 12-dig double-double from Bri Struck on top of 24 assists from Mary Roland, four kills and three blocks from Torie Rothermel and a four-kill, six-dig effort from Kiley Knoll.
Roland established a program record for assists in a season Wednesday by breaking Taylor Weinke’s previous best of 726, as Roland reached 738.
Tri-County (12-15) was led in its semifinal defeat by Josie Armstrong (eight kills, 28 assists), Bella Dudley (eight kills, four digs) and Kaylin Williams (seven kills).
Warriors keep season going
CISSNA PARK — Second-seeded Watseka’s first playoff match ended in victory, as the Warriors worked around seventh-seeded Ridgeview 27-25, 25-15 in Wednesday’s first of two Class 1A Cissna Park Regional semifinals.
Raegann Kochel, Megan Martin and Hailey Peck each banked seven kills for Watseka (24-10), which received 11 assists from Elena Newell, 15 digs from Sydney McTaggart and 11 digs from Claire Curry.
The Warriors will meet sixth-seeded Grant Park in Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional final after the Dragons upset third-seeded host Cissna Park 25-21, 26-24 in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
The Timberwolves (21-14-1) garnered 12 kills from Ava Seggebruch, 24 assists from Mikayla Knake, seven kills from Emma Morrical and nine digs apiece from Knake and Morgan Sinn.
Ridgeview finished its season 8-24.