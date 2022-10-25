RANTOUL — The Urbana volleyball team picked a great time to end its six-match losing streak and avenge a prior defeat.
The ninth-seeded Tigers took down Big 12 Conference rival and No. 8 seed Danville 25-18, 17-25, 25-16 in Monday’s Class 3A Rantoul Regional quarterfinal, extending their season at least one more match.
Urbana (4-22) dropped a two-set decision to the Vikings (6-24) on Sept. 29 but prevailed this time around, thanks in large part to Sammi Christman’s seven kills, six digs, three blocks and three aces.
Kenzie Sprague (three kills, 11 digs), Natalie Pedro-Montiel (six digs) and Sydni Uher (four assists) also aided the Tigers, who meet second-seeded Normal U-High (30-5) in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal.
Class 2A Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional
Sages pull upset. Sierrah Downey erupted for 10 kills and 21 assists to guide 10th-seeded Monticello to a 26-24, 23-25, 25-18 upset of fifth-seeded Sullivan in Monday’s second of two quarterfinals.
The Sages (15-19) also pulled in eight kills from Tavey Young and added Jobi Smith’s six kills, two blocks and three aces. They’ll take on fourth-seeded Westville (26-7) in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal.
Sullivan ends its season at 17-10.
In Monday’s first quarterfinal, eighth-seeded Unity suffered a 22-25, 25-21, 25-16 loss to seventh-seeded St. Teresa.
The Rockets cap their season at 13-16-2, while the Bulldogs advance to face second-seeded ALAH (28-5) in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal.
Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional
Cornjerkers advance. Ninth-seeded Hoopeston Area didn’t mess around in Monday’s quarterfinal versus 11th-seeded Oakwood, collecting a 25-8, 25-13 victory.
The Cornjerkers (23-13) picked up nine kills and eight digs from Bre Crose and 18 assists from Tobi West to pace their attack, which added seven kills from Kaitlynn Lange. Logan Watson provided two kills, three digs and two blocks for Hoopeston Area, which qualifies for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal versus top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden (26-8).
The Comets (6-24) picked up three kills from Nikita Taylor, nine digs and four assists from Maria Adams, and six digs and three blocks from Luci Morris.
Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional
Hawks forge ahead. Ninth-seeded Prairie Central pulled a minor upset on eighth-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Monday’s first of two regional quarterfinals, earning a 25-16, 23-25, 25-18 victory.
The Hawks (16-20), who lost in three sets to the Panthers (15-18) in a Sept. 15 match, will take on second-seeded Tri-Valley (30-3-1) in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal.
PBL’s season ended despite eight kills, five digs and two blocks from Bailey Bruns, 15 assists from Aubrey Busboom and 17 digs from Araya Stack.
In Monday’s other quarterfinal, 12th-seeded Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fell to fifth-seeded El Paso-Gridley 25-17, 25-18. The Falcons conclude their season at 5-25.
Class 2A Herscher Regional
Raiders stumble. Twelfth-seeded Iroquois West was ousted from the playoffs Monday, losing a 25-18, 25-13 decision to fifth-seeded Momence in a quarterfinal. The Raiders close the year at 4-25.
Class 2A Warrensburg-Latham Regional
Maroons prevail. Eleventh-seeded Clinton fared well in Monday’s quarterfinal against 10th-seeded Riverton, posting a 25-10, 25-18 victory. The Maroons (12-19) move on to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal against second-seeded Williamsville (22-11).
Class 1A Cerro Gordo/Bement Regional
Broncos roll on. Tenth-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement shut down 13th-seeded Arcola 25-15, 25-22 in Monday’s quarterfinal. The Broncos (12-19-1) advance to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal versus top-seeded Decatur Lutheran. The Purple Riders finish at 5-20.
Class 1A Fisher Regional
Buffs win thriller. A marathon quarterfinal on Monday went in favor of 10th-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm, which outlasted ninth-seeded Fisher 32-30, 27-29, 27-25.
The Buffaloes (9-22) snapped a seven-match losing streak and advanced to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal versus top-seeded Salt Fork (20-9).
The Bunnies (7-18) picked up nine kills and 13 digs from Savannah Wiese, eight kills and five blocks from Cassandra Marry, 20 assists and 13 digs from Maylie Evans and 20 digs from Kira Becker.
Class 1A Heyworth Regional
Tribe rallies. Double-doubles from Hannah Jackson and Klementine Davis propelled seventh-seeded Judah Christian to an 18-25, 25-23, 25-14 quarterfinal victory on Monday versus the eighth-seeded host school.
Jackson (12 kills, 11 digs) and Davis (20 assists, 10 digs) had their efforts complemented by Riley Pritts (18 digs), Avoni Kelly (five kills, six blocks) and Ava Carder (six kills).
The Tribe (16-11) draws second-seeded St. Thomas More (27-7) in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal.
Class 1A Tri-County Regional
Titans hold serve. In a Lincoln Prairie Conference rematch, seventh-seeded Tri-County fended off sixth-seeded Villa Grove 25-18, 25-21 in Monday’s second of two quarterfinals.
The Titans (15-12) — who lost a two-set match to the Blue Devils (14-13) on Sept. 15 — will face second-seeded Okaw Valley in a 6 p.m. Wednesday regional semifinal. The Timberwolves (22-9) handled 12th-seeded Martinsville in two sets earlier Monday.
Tri-County’s statistical leaders were Brooke Baker (five kills, five digs), Josie Armstrong (three kills, 13 assists, three blocks), Briana Reese (three kills, 10 digs) and Mollie Pollock (three kills, four blocks, three digs).
Villa Grove grabbed eight kills from Bella Crafton, six kills from Logan Lillard and 15 assists from Kayln Cordes.