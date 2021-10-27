➜ At Bloomington. Champaign Central volleyball ripped off a midseason run of nine wins in 10 matches between Sept. 11 and Sept. 30.
The one loss? To Big 12 Conference opponent Normal West. And the Maroons will have a chance to avenge that setback.
Fourth-seeded Central held off sixth-seeded Bloomington 25-21, 26-24 in Tuesday’s second semifinal of the Class 3A Bloomington Regional.
The Maroons (24-11) will meet top-seeded Normal West in Thursday’s 6 p.m. title match after the Wildcats dispatched seventh-seeded Rantoul 25-12, 25-15 in the other semifinal. The Eagles finished their season 5-20.
➜ At St. Joseph. Kennedi Burnett bagged 11 kills, six digs and five aces as third-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden picked off sixth-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-14, 25-16 in Tuesday’s second Class 2A SJ-O Regional semifinal.
Becca Steinbach (21 assists) and Shayne Immke (five kills, six digs, three aces) also came up big for the Spartans (26-4), who extended their win streak to 13 matches.
SJ-O will host second-seeded St. Teresa in Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional final. St. Teresa knocked off eighth-seeded Hoopeston Area 25-16, 25-9 in the first semifinal, ending the Cornjerkers’ campaign at 15-20.
➜ At Tolono. Macie Knudsen neared a double-double with 10 kills and eight digs as top-seeded Unity began its postseason run Tuesday with a 25-10, 25-13 victory over ninth-seeded Sullivan in the first of two Class 2A Unity Regional semifinals.
Maddie Reed (14 assists, four aces) and Emma Bleecher (six kills, six digs, three aces) also chipped in for the Rockets (33-3) versus Sullivan (5-26).
In the regional’s other semifinal, fifth-seeded Monticello outlasted fourth-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 23-25, 25-21, 25-21. Renni Fultz’s 18 kills, Alayna Schultz’s seven kills and Hannah Swanson’s five kills fueled the Sages (19-15).
Illini Prairie Conference rivals Unity and Monticello will meet in Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional final.
ALAH (21-12) was led in defeat by double-doubles from Charley Condill (15 kills, 10 digs) and Alisha Frederick (17 assists, 10 digs), as well as by Sarah Rafferty’s 17 assists and Michaela Powell’s 14 digs.
➜ At Coal City. Eighth-seeded Prairie Central pulled off the stunner of the local volleyball postseason to this point, as the Hawks blew past top-seeded Seneca 25-12, 25-15 in Tuesday’s first Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinal. Prairie Central (12-22) draws fourth-seeded host Coal City in Thursday’s 6 p.m. title match after Coal City handled seventh-seeded Herscher in the other semifinal.
➜ At Stanford. Fifth-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda (26-11) saw its season come to a close Tuesday via a 25-19, 25-23 loss to fourth-seeded Tremont in a Class 2A Olympia Regional semifinal.
➜ At Moweaqua. Both 14th-seeded Arcola and 12th-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement lost in Tuesday’s Class 1A Central A&M Regional quarterfinals. The Purple Riders (4-18) fell 25-14, 25-14 to fourth-seeded Meridian, while the Broncos (12-19-1) suffered a 25-17, 25-20 defeat to fifth-seeded Okaw Valley.
➜ At Farmer City. Third-seeded Judah Christian moved forward in the Class 1A Blue Ridge Regional in taking down 13th-seeded Normal Calvary via a 25-11, 25-10 quarterfinal victory on Tuesday.
The Tribe (19-9) earned six kills from Abi Tapuaiga, 11 assists from Klementine Davis and seven digs apiece from Davis, Hannah Jackson and Brelyn Riesberg.
Judah will take on sixth-seeded Cornerstone in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal after Cornerstone handled 11th-seeded Argenta-Oreana 25-17, 25-14 in Tuesday’s other quarterfinal. The Bombers finished 3-17.
➜ At Catlin. Fourth-seeded Armstrong-Potomac and fifth-seeded Salt Fork advanced in the Class 1A Salt Fork Regional during Tuesday’s quarterfinals — the Trojans via a 25-16, 25-9 win over 15th-seeded Schlarman, and the Storm courtesy a 25-10, 25-3 triumph versus 12th-seeded Uni High.
A-P (21-11) received six kills from Kyla Bullington, five kills from Mattie Kennel and 12 assists from Madelyn Hudson, and the Trojans will take on Salt Fork (17-11) in a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal.
Schlarman finishes the season 1-15, and Uni High ends its campaign at 6-20. The Illineks received two kills from Eliza Terziev in their loss.
➜ At Martinsville. Third-seeded Heritage and seventh-seeded Tri-County pushed through Tuesday’s Class 1A Martinsville Regional quarterfinals — the Hawks with a 25-9, 25-15 triumph over 13th-seeded Villa Grove, and the Titans with a 25-12, 23-25, 25-19 thriller over 11th-seeded Chrisman.
Bri Struck’s 16 kills and Adena Paul’s four aces keyed Heritage (23-8-1). Leading Tri-County were Bella Dudley’s 12 kills, Josie Armstrong’s 33 assists and Kaylin Williams’ nine kills and six digs. The Hawks and Titans will face each other in a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal.
Villa Grove ends its season 5-19, and Chrisman concludes its season 11-15.
➜ At Cissna Park. Third-seeded Cissna Park trumped 14th-seeded St. Anne 25-4, 25-14 in Tuesday’s first of two Class 1A Cissna Park Regional quarterfinals. The Timberwolves (21-13-1) will meet sixth-seeded Grant Park in a 6:30 p.m. semifinal after Grant Park handled 11th-seeded Donovan in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
➜ At Dwight. Top-seeded Milford thumped ninth-seeded Dwight 25-8, 25-10 in Tuesday’s first of two Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals.
Caley Mowrey’s nine kills, Jahni Lavicka’s 18 assists and Emmaleah Marshino’s 16 digs led the Bearcats (24-8), who match up with 12th-seeded Lexington in Thursday’s 6 p.m. title match.
