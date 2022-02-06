MAHOMET — Rob Ledin runs a high school wrestling program that’s difficult to overlook.
But he knew his Mahomet-Seymour athletes were in for a fight Saturday, primarily against Normal West.
“If you award (bracket) seeds to places,” Ledin said, “they had a 125-121 lead on us before the tournament even started.”
Ledin’s Bulldogs made sure that didn’t stick.
They captured their seventh consecutive IHSA regional championship, generating 229 points to hold off the Wildcats (205) and six other teams in the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Regional.
The Bulldogs’ streak actually is eight when counting the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association super-regional trophy they garnered last season.
“Our guys did what they had to do,” Ledin said. “They wrestled really tough, got a lot of bonus points early and put us in good position. ... We really just had a day where we had to take care of business. We couldn’t just shut it down.”
Ledin saw six of his grapplers finish atop their respective weight classes: Caden Hatton at 106 pounds, Tallen Pawlak at 138, Braeden Heinold at 152, Brennan Houser at 170, Mateo Casillas at 195 and Camden Harms at 285.
All six guys held their weight bracket’s No. 1 seed entering competition. But there is a split in that group.
Hatton, Houser and Casillas are top-10 Class 2A wrestlers in their weights, according to the IWCOA rankings.
“They just had good days. Really solid,” Ledin said. “Nothing out of the ordinary for them.”
Pawlak, Heinold and Harms all are honorable-mention selections in those rankings.
“Tallen we know (has) gobs of talent. Kind of a funky little wrestler sometimes. When he stays solid and wrestles, he’s really tough to beat,” Ledin said. “Hats off to Braeden. He gets his first high school championship. He’s been in the finals in numerous tournaments numerous times and has never stood atop the award stand, so that’s awesome. ... And Harms winning at heavyweight, he’d already beaten everyone in his bracket, and he came out and took care of business.”
Those six athletes qualify for the two-day Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional, which commences Friday in the Bulldogs’ gymnasium. Other M-S wrestlers who advanced to the sectional were Camden Heinold at 120 (third place), Gage Decker at 132 (second), Jacob Dobbins at 160 (second) and Colton Crowley at 220 (third).
Centennial finished third in the regional team chase with 154 points. The Chargers were led by Kodiac Pruitt, who won the 160 bracket. Advancing to the sectional along with Pruitt were Jaiden Smith at 106 (second place), Trevor Schoonover at 126 (third), Nick Pianfetti at 138 (second), Tyler Easter at 152 (second), David Navarra at 182 (third), Jack Barnhart at 220 (second) and Braylen Lewis at 285 (second).
Danville’s Phillip Shaw was a weight class champion, landing that honor at 182. He’ll be joined in the sectional by teammate Dalton Brown (third at 170). Urbana’s Cordero Sims (second at 113) and Champaign Central’s Ronald Baker (second at 126) also advanced to the sectional meet.
Class 1A Heyworth Regional
Mustangs make history. Ridgeview/Lexington finished atop Saturday’s 11-team regional with 175 points, staving off runner-up Oakwood/Salt Fork (169) for the top honor.
By doing so, the Mustangs earned the first-ever team regional championship in program history.
Ridgeview/Lexington was bolstered by four first-place showings. Danny Tay was the 113-pound champion, Braydon Campbell secured the title at 120, Evan Antonio was the titlist at 220 and Gage Kelly wore the crown at 285.
All four advanced to the two-day Class 1A Olympia Sectional, which begins this coming Friday in Stanford. Joining them from the Mustangs will be Payton Campbell, who placed third at 126.
O/SF actually qualified more grapplers for the sectional round than Ridgeview/Lexington and had just as many weight class champions. Comets winning their brackets were Pedro Rangel at 126, Reef Pacot at 132, Grant Brewer at 145 and Joe Lashuay at 160. Also advancing for O/SF were Brayden Edwards at 106 (third place), Bryson Capansky at 138 (second) and Brysen Vasquez at 170 (third).
LeRoy/Tri-Valley finished third as a group with 144 points. The Panthers boasted one weight class champion as Tyson Brent prevailed in the 170 field. His teammates joining him in the sectional are Brady Mouser at 106 (second place), Kobe Brent at 113 (second), Connor Lyons at 132 (second), Ethan Conaty at 152 (second) and Andrew Moore at 220 (third).
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher netted fourth place as a group by compiling 129 1/2 points. Six Falcons plowed ahead to the sectional round: Shawn Schlickman at 120 (third place), Carson Maxey at 138 (third), Altin Nettleton at 145 (third), Braylen Kean at 170 (second), Aiden Sancken at 182 (third) and Markus Miguel at 285 (second).
Other local weight class champions were Clinton’s Trevor Willis at 152, Hoopeston Area’s Abel Colunga at 182 and St. Thomas More’s Brody Cuppernell at 195.
Also advancing from this regional to the corresponding sectional tournament were Hoopeston Area’s Angel Zamora (second place at 160) and Hunter Cannon (second at 220); Clinton’s Cayden Poole (second at 126); Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Micah Correll (third at 152), Rashon Allen (third at 160) and Keddrick Terhune (second at 182); Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac’s Evan Parish (third at 132) and Hunter Wilson (third at 285); and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Emmitt Holt (third at 113), Holden Brazelton (second at 120) and Owen Birt (second at 195).
Class 1A Richland County Regional
Rockets roll to title. Unity left no doubt which team was best Saturday in an 11-team field in Olney.
The Rockets racked up 243 points, winning their second consecutive IHSA regional championship in the process. Runner-up Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm produced 125 1/2 points.
“It was fun to get back (into the IHSA postseason),” Unity coach Logan Patton said. “We wrestled lights-out. ... They wrestled for each other and didn’t wrestle for themselves.”
Unity advanced a whopping 11 athletes to the two-day Class 1A Vandalia Sectional, which starts this coming Friday.
Five of those grapplers earned a regional title: Tavius Hosley at 145 pounds, Nat Nosler at 160, Nick Nosler at 195, Oran Varela at 220 and Karson Richardson at 285.
Also moving on for the Rockets were Kaden Inman at 120 (second place), Shane Ogden at 126 (third), Ryan Rink at 132 (second), Braxton Manuel at 152 (second), Kyus Root at 170 (second) and Grant Albaugh at 182 (second).
“Braxton Manuel came in as the sixth seed,” Patton said when asked which of his wrestlers he was most impressed by Saturday. “Tavius is going to argue with me and say Ryan Rink. ... Those two guys, I thought, really brought it.”
Ten of the Rockets’ 11 sectional qualifiers competed in their weight’s regional title match. It left Patton and assistant coach Josh Inman in an interesting spot.
“From (145) on, Josh Inman and I didn’t get out of our chairs. We got to sit in the same chairs for eight matches in a row,” Patton said. “My brother was standing on the side getting the next guy ready to go (each time). And we just sat there and kept it loose.”
Westville/G-RF was buoyed by weight class championships from Hayden Weaver at 132 and Rylee Edwards at 182. Other Tigers who moved on to the sectional were Logan Mahaffey at 113 (second place), Gabe Kiddoo at 126 (second) and Tre Ramirez at 220 (second).
Monticello placed third as a team with 117 points. Jaxon Trent won the 138 bracket to pace the Sages, who also advanced Cal Spence (third at 152) and Kaleb Reid (third at 160) to the sectional round.
Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Regional
Hawks claim crown. Prairie Central used three first-place weight class finishes as the main catalyst for a team regional championship, with the Hawks’ 141 points better than the totals of nine other programs on Saturday.
This marks Prairie Central’s third consecutive IHSA regional title victory.
Donavan Lewis, Owen Steidinger and Connor Steidinger were the Hawks’ aforementioned weight class champions. Lewis took the 132-pound crown, Owen Steidinger won the 170 title and Connor Steidinger was the 195 titlist.
All three advance to the two-day Class 1A Olympia Sectional, which begins this coming Friday.
Also qualifying for that sectional from Prairie Central were Drake Clemons at 106 (second place), Mekonnen Steidinger at 126 (second), Jerome Brown at 138 (third) and Hunter Shawback at 182 (second).