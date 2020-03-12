On an otherwise gloomy day in the sports world, some local Class 1A and 2A boys’ basketball players received good news Thursday.
Following droves of athletic events being canceled or postponed because of concern about the coronavirus, The Associated Press released its 2020 all-state boys’ basketball selections for small schools.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Drew Reifsteck and Tuscola’s Jalen Quinn both received first-team honors in Class 2A. The two ranked third and fourth, respectively, with 63 and 60 votes, only trailing Sterling Newman’s Devon House (86) and Orr’s Demarius Splunge (70).
Reifsteck was averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils entering Tuesday’s Class 2A super-sectional against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. BHRA (34-1) lost that game 59-56 to end the 5-foot-10 guard’s prep hoops career, despite the former AP all-state honorable-mention choice dropping 22 points.
Quinn ended his sophomore campaign with the Warriors (26-4) with averages of 21 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals for a Class 2A regional finalist. The 6-3 guard is receiving Division I recruiting interest from Illinois, Purdue, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Illinois State, Indiana State, Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois. This is Quinn’s first AP all-state honor.
Three other local standouts earned all-state honorable mention status this season as well.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Trey VanWinkle and Prairie Central junior Trey Bazzell both received 14 votes in Class 2A, while Judah Christian senior Noah Jackson earned six votes in 1A. This is the first AP all-state honor for all three athletes.
Below are the complete AP all-state voting results for 1A and 2A, as voted upon by a panel that included News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
Notes: Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention. All media members in the state were eligible to nominate and vote for players. Nobody earned unanimous selection in either class. There were 24 voters in each class. (*There was a voting tie for the final second-team spots in both classes.)
CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Connor Heaton, Moweaqua Central A&M (6-5, Sr., G) 99
Coltin Quagliano, Kewanee Wethersfield (6-0, Jr., G) 78
Cooper Larsen, Indian Creek (6-4, Sr., F) 61
Taaj Davis, Aurora Christian (6-1, Sr., PG) 59
Blake McKay, Woodlawn (6-3, Sr., G) 51
CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Trent Glidewell, Goreville (6-5, Sr., C/F) 46
Kendale Anderson, Chicago Leo (6-7, Sr., F/C) 43
Isaiah Brown, Peoria Quest (6-6, Sr., F) 43
Luke Braman, Roanoke-Benson (6-8, Jr., F) 41
*-Jaccob Dust, Effingham St. Anthony (6-7, Sr., C) 40
*-Javonnie Moore, Madison (6-1, Sr., G) 40
*-AJ Smith, Metro-East Lutheran (6-6, Jr., F) 40
CLASS 1A HONORABLE MENTION: Carter Sabol, Nokomis (6-8, Sr., F) 32; Gabe Cox, Winchester West Central (6-0, Sr., PG) 24; Micah Schnyders, Yorkville Christian (6-4, Sr., PG) 23; Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian (6-5, Soph., SG) 22; Griffin Andricks, Moweaqua Central A&M (6-6, Sr., F) 21; Christain Trexler, Tamms Egyptian (5-9, Sr., G) 21; Corey Nelson, Hardin Calhoun (6-7, Jr., G/F) 18; Donovan Taylor, Chicago Fenger (6-5, Sr., G) 18; Noah Franklin, Cobden (6-6, Jr., F) 17; Paul Hart, Peru St. Bede (6-3, Soph., F) 11; Landon Albright, Goreville (6-2, Sr., F) 9; Daniel Duncan, Peoria Christian (6-1, Jr., G) 8; Terrance Ford Jr., Chicago Leo (5-11, Jr., PG) 8; Cole Howard, Winchester West Central (6-5, Sr., PF/C) 8; Josh Kruse, Rockford Christian Life (6-1, Sr., PG) 8; Nic Laird, Athens (5-9, Sr., SG) 9; Lucas Loos, Payson-Seymour (6-1, Sr., G) 8; Walter Bursey, Madison (5-9, Sr., PG) 6; Evan Flynn, Dakota (6-1, Sr., PG) 6; Ganon Greenman, Ridgewood (6-2, Jr., PF) 6; Noah Jackson, Judah Christian (6-4, Sr., G) 6; Aidan Jahraus, Altamont (5-10, Sr., G) 6; Julian Samuels, Annawan (6-0, Sr., G) 6; Will Schultz, Chicago Hope Academy (6-7, Sr., F/C) 6; Cole Schwartz, Payson-Seymour (6-2, Sr., SG) 6.
===
CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Devon House, Sterling Newman (6-7, Sr., PF) 86
Demarius Splunge, Chicago Orr (6-6, Sr., F) 70
Drew Reifsteck, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (5-10, Sr., G) 63
Jalen Quinn, Tuscola (6-3, Soph., PG) 60
Drake Hammel, West Hancock (6-5, Sr., G/F) 44
CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Caleb Zurliene, Breese Mater Dei (6-6, Sr., F) 41
Dawson Yates, Pinckneyville (6-2, Sr., G) 40
Kaleb Applebey, Mt. Carmel (6-7, Jr., F) 38
Matt Owens, Elmhurst Timothy Christian (5-10, Sr., PG) 36
*-Marcus Hill, Rockford Christian (6-0, Sr., PG) 30
*-Kavon Russell, Kewanee (6-2, Sr., G) 30
*-Alex Wood, Normal U-High (5-11, Sr., PG) 30
CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION: Carson Parker, Nashville (6-5, Sr., F) 25; Jacob Schadegg, Breese Mater Dei (5-10, Sr., G) 20; Keyon Joiner, Chicago Phillips (6-2, Sr., G) 18; Spencer Yoggerst, Riverton (6-5, Sr., F) 18; Jack Weber, El Paso-Gridley (6-6, Sr., F) 17; Trey Bazzell, Prairie Central (6-3, Jr., G) 14; Nate Henry, Rockridge (6-4, Soph., G) 14; Reece Johnson, Benton (6-1, Jr., PG) 14; Trey VanWinkle, Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-1, Sr., G) 14; Lester Bradford, Chicago Raby (6-1, Sr., G) 13; Coby Weekly, Chicago Clark (6-4, Sr., F) 13; Jadon Williams, Chicago Corliss (6-2, Sr., F) 13; Calvon Clemens, Murphysboro (5-7, Soph., G) 12; Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Minonk Fieldcrest (5-10, Jr., G) 11; Justin Guernsey, Pleasant Plains (6-5, Jr., G) 11; Kane Hixenbaugh, Fairfield (6-3, Sr., SF) 11; Ryan Weir, Pontiac (6-3, Sr., F) 11; Austin Brown, Johnston City (6-0, Soph., G) 9; Austin Pullara, Coal City (6-2, Sr., G) 9; Trey Woolsey, Oregon (6-4, Sr., F) 9; Robert Hobbs, Chicago Crane (6-4, Sr., PG) 8; Mason Muller, Petersburg PORTA (6-8, Sr., G) 8; Johnathan Oden, Chicago Legal Prep (6-8, Sr., F) 8; Miko Burns, Chicago Dyett (6-0, Jr., SG) 6; Zach Derus, Rockford Lutheran (5-9, Jr., G) 6; Holt Geltmaker, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central (6-2, Jr., G) 6; Bryce Hall, Chicago Orr (6-4, Sr., G) 6; Gavin Huffman, Roxana (6-2, Jr., G) 6; Josh Johnson, Orion (6-0, Sr., G) 6; La’Ron Owens, Chicago Dunbar (5-9, Sr., PG) 6; Joe Tianen, Chicago Sullivan (6-4, Sr., G) 6; Daniel Tingley, Marshall (6-0, Jr., G) 6; Landon Zurliene, Fairfield (6-3, Jr., SG) 6.