CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois tight ends have rallied around each other this season.
Their position group has become significantly more player-led out of necessity.
Ben Miller’s ongoing fight with colon cancer sidelined the Illini assistant this season and left the tight ends without a singular position coach. It’s been a coach-by-committee approach instead, given the experience all of Bret Bielema’s offensive staff has with the position.
Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. was Bielema’s tight ends coach at Arkansas. Running backs coach Cory Patterson actually coached some of these tight ends in 2020 during his previous role with the Illini.
And both offensive line coach Bart Miller (Air Force, 2017) and wide receivers coach George McDonald (Stanford, 2004) spent a single season coaching tight ends.
Then there’s graduate assistant Tyler King, offensive analysts Adam Kleffner and Courtney Messingham, special teams analyst Greg Froelich, who worked with the tight ends in the spring, and student assistant coach Max Rosenthal.
“I think it just worked out in our favor to where we all know a little bit to help those guys get better when needed,” McDonald said. “Those guys, they know there’s a lot of coaches that want to help them develop and help them get better. I think that group is a low maintenance group. They want the information and then to go out and execute it.”
So the Illinois tight ends have options. Lots of them. Yet they have often turned to each other this season. Held each other accountable.
“We never know really who’s going to be in the chair,” Illinois third-year tight end Tip Reiman said. “We all coach each other and learn the game together. It’s been really good as far as the cohesive aspect of the tight end room. I’d say it’s upperclassmen more so. Obviously, you know more and have a little more experience.
“Everybody keeps everybody accountable. Lucas Althaus will get on anybody’s (butt) about anything. I love it. He’s chippy. We’ll all let each other know when we need better, what the standard is and what we have to uphold.”
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Reiman has emerged as a clear leader in that group. The former walk-on from Rapid City, S.D., vaulted to the top of the depth chart leading into the season and is playing more snaps than ever. Reiman might not be putting up huge numbers just yet this season — five catches for 42 yards and one touchdown in three games — but his presence and leadership have stood out to his interim tight end coaches.
“We’ve put some added responsibility on him in the run game and in the pass game,” Bart Miller said. “He’s playing a lot more and become that No. 1 tight end in a lot of different packages. That level of responsibility that’s been added to him, you’ve seen him take that on and grow. He still has a ways to go to continue to get better. I think his best football is still ahead of him.”
Reiman is where he projected he would when he arrived in Champaign ahead of the 2020 season.
Even as a walk-on.
Even as a tight end that had only moved to the position the year prior of growing up a running back and switching to outside linebacker as a junior in high school. His rise from special teams contributor to starting tight end is what he imagined would play out for himself.
“I had full confidence that it would,” Reiman said. “There were people that had even more confidence in me than I had in myself. Deep down, everyone knows what they’re capable of, and it’s like your biggest, darkest fear to not live up to what you’re capable of in the end. I knew what I was capable of. It was just a matter of doing it, so I’m not surprised, but extremely grateful.”
Reiman leaned on his family, his close friends and some of his teammates early in his career when he was trying to find his way. They were the ones that believed in him more than he believed in himself at that stage of his Illinois career.
Then he got on the field. He played in all four special teams phases as a true freshman in 2020 and parlayed that — new staff and all — into some snaps at tight end in 2021. His production through three games this season is basically what he did in 12 games a year ago.
“Last year, I started to get a little more time on offense,” Reiman said. “It was like, ‘OK, I wouldn’t be out here if they didn’t trust me with a little bit of stuff.’ Not to say I needed to be the starter. No way. Last year, I was not ready, but I would say last year as far as football around — not just special teams — I started gaining more confidence.
“I kind of jumped into that (No. 1 tight end) role as far as spring ball went. I felt very comfortable — more comfortable than I thought I would — and felt very able, as well. I think the physical maturity. I’m a late bloomer in general so it took me a little bit longer, but I think physically I started to feel more ready and be able to use my assets better.”
Reaching the NFL has always been Reiman’s goal. Finding his way at Illinois is a crucial part of completing that journey. That he’s started to complete that step — because playing in the Big Ten was always part of his ideal plan — is rewarding in its own right.
“It’s a lot of relief to know the kid I once was is able to be in this time and have this opportunity,” Reiman said. “I just look back on first grade me or second grade me and am like, ‘He would be stoked right now.’”