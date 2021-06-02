CHAMPAIGN — Steve Whiteley awards a small, stuffed bear to one member of his Champaign Central girls’ soccer team after each match.
It’s presented to an athlete who delivers a standout effort on a given day.
It also ties in nicely with the school’s Maroons mascot.
“It’s just a memento we can pass on all season to whoever’s doing well,” Whiteley said.
Whiteley could have ordered a crate of stuffed bears for Tuesday’s Class 2A regional semifinal versus Centennial, considering how well his girls performed.
Senior Kitty Rossow scored two first-half goals, junior Lainey Somers earned the stuffed bear with a pair of picturesque assists off corner kicks and the second-seeded Maroons breezed past the seventh-seeded Chargers 5-0 at Franklin Field.
“It’s postseason soccer, so you just never know what you’re going to get,” said Whiteley, whose club defeated its chief rival 4-0 in a May 8 regular-season match. “If we can score off set pieces, continue to get shutouts, then this team really has a good way to go. We’re going to be competitive in each game we play.”
Central (13-4-2) didn’t need too much time to break open its playoff opener versus Centennial (1-12).
After generating three shots on goal that were turned aside by Chargers sophomore netminder Kelsie Pitcher, the Maroons earned a trio of corner kicks over the course of a few game minutes. The first attempt came up empty, but Somers struck gold on each of the next two.
She first lofted a bid toward the near post, and freshman Case Wagner headed the ball past Pitcher with 25 minutes remaining in the half.
About five minutes later, Somers shot for the far post and found Rossow’s foot in the box. Rossow took care of the rest as Central quickly created an untenable situation for Centennial. The Chargers had scored multiple goals during a match just once entering Tuesday’s match.
“Lainey, she did great putting the balls in the corners and definitely set us up well,” Rossow said. “It’s so relieving to have a playoff season, especially after not having one last year. And it’s definitely a big confidence booster to win the first game, especially against Centennial.”
Rossow took advantage of a shell-shocked Chargers defense with 18 minutes remaining in the first half to further extend the advantage.
Senior Anna Wachter threaded a pass to Rossow at the top of the box, and Rossow had enough time to turn, take a few dribbles and transition the ball to her left foot for a booming top-shelf conversion to give Central a 3-0 lead.
“Little too much space,” Rossow said. “I always just shoot from outside, and so do a lot of other girls on this team.”
Junior Claudia Larrison and Somers scored in the second half — assisted by seniors Bella Ortiz and Naijah Tinsley, respectively — to salt away the victory.
Sophomore goalkeeper Meg Rossow only needed to make two saves in securing the Maroons’ 13th shutout of the season.
The defensive presence provided by Wachter, junior Kinsley Stillman, sophomore Erin Cowan and freshman Casey Pyrz — not to mention Kitty Rossow via the center back position — has made life difficult on opposing offenses all season.
“Our back line’s been pretty clean pretty much in all the games this year,” Whiteley said. “We’ve only had a couple games ... where other teams really put us under a lot of pressure and we didn’t handle it well.”
Centennial’s Pitcher finished with 21 saves to lead the Chargers, who graduate just four team members ahead of the 2022 season.
“We talked a lot about culture-building this year, and the culture that we want is one that takes pride on defense and works hard and is trying to leave the program a little bit better,” said first-year Centennial coach James Johnson, the former St. Thomas More boys’ and girls’ soccer leader. “We think we kind of laid the foundation for that going forward, of a program that people should watch out for.”
The Maroons are the ones to be looked out for in the present day.
Their next challenge comes from sixth-seeded Urbana (3-11) in Friday’s regional final at Franklin Field. The Tigers upset third-seeded Bloomington in another Tuesday semifinal, and Central only defeated Urbana 2-0 during a May 15 meeting.
“No matter which team it is,” Kitty Rossow said, “(we’ll) work hard and hopefully take the W.”