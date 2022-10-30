ST. JOSEPH — He’d never say it aloud, but seventh-year St. Joseph-Ogden football coach Shawn Skinner likely has wondered what it would take to earn an IHSA postseason victory with the Spartans.
Four playoff appearances prior to this year each ended with a loss.
Two common themes emerge from that quartet of games.
SJ-O being on the road. And the Spartans producing far fewer points than the opposition, averaging less than 14 per contest.
Skinner’s 2022 crew alleviated the first issue last week by earning a No. 7 seed — and a first-round home game — in the Class 3A bracket.
Seventh-seeded SJ-O forcefully dealt with the second problem Saturday afternoon, putting its offense into overdrive during a 55-39 win against 10th-seeded Robinson at Dick Duval Field.
The result improved the Spartans to 7-3, and got Skinner his first poseason win, dating back to his 2016 debut, with the Spartans.
“I’ve done just about everything you can do as a coach — except win a state championship,” Skinner said. “But it still means something to get one of these as the head coach. I’m so proud of our players.”
Junior quarterback Logan Smith was a big reason SJ-O’s offense stayed in high gear most of the day versus the Maroons (6-4).
The 5-foot-10, 150-pound signal caller completed 17 of 30 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and he also rushed the ball seven times for 35 yards and two scores.
All in his 10th start as a varsity quarterback.
“He gets better every week,” Skinner said. “Every week, they just seem to find another level. It’s fun to watch.”
The “they” Skinner refers to is Smith’s cadre of options surrounding him on offense.
Smith’s connection with senior receiver Ty Pence, his next-door neighbor, was sizzling from the start of Saturday’s game.
Pence, a 6-6, 200-pound Illinois State basketball commit, hauled in each of Smith’s first eight completions and wound up with 13 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Coy Taylor added three catches for 60 yards and one score.
“They’re great athletes. That’s why I love having them as receivers,” Smith said. “They make plays for me all the time.”
Smith repeatedly was able to turn to either Pence or Taylor as a safety valve on third down — though not for short completions.
On seven occasions, Smith hit those two with a third-down throw that went for at least 16 yards. SJ-O’s average distance needed across those plays to acquire a first down was 11.4 yards.
Last on that list of seven was a 22-yard toss that Pence brought down in the end zone to give the Spartans a 49-27 lead early in the fourth quarter.
“I knew it was going to be points back and forth, but I didn’t expect it to be 55,” Smith said. “It’s a great feeling (to win). We haven’t done something like this in seven, eight years.”
Coach Casey Pinnell’s Robinson team was up for an offensive shootout for most of this game. The Maroons led 7-0, 13-7, 21-14 and 27-21 during the first half, relying on the rushing prowess of senior quarterback Wes Jackson, senior running back Nathan Wernz and senior H-back Craig Markello.
“It took us a little bit of time to adjust to it,” Skinner said. “They went to two backs and an H-back. Counting the quarterback, they had four backs back there. They hadn’t done that all year.”
The bruising Markello, listed on Robinson’s roster as a 5-10, 220-pound lineman, went down with an injury midway through the second quarter and never returned.
That seemed to stifle the Maroons and let SJ-O pull away. The Spartans led 28-27 at halftime but forced a fumble and two three-and-outs on Robinson’s first three drives of the second half.
“Senior leader on both sides of the field. And, yeah, it hurt,” Pinnell said of Markello. “He’s a tough tackle, big kid.”
Jackson accumulated touchdowns runs of 16, 6, 3, 4 and 8 yards, and he found junior Judson Pinkston on a 62-yard scoring pass.
“You’ve got to throw something at them that maybe they’re not ready for,” Pinnell said. “It was a fun football game for about 31/2 quarters.”
Junior Justice Wertz paced the Spartans’ run game with 21 carries for 165 yards and one touchdown, while seniors Alex Funk and Tyler Burch each tacked on a scoring run as SJ-O nearly matched its largest point total of the season — 57 against Rantoul in Week 8.
The Spartans’ second-round playoff foe is a familiar one.
Fifteenth-seeded Olympia (6-4) stunned second-seeded Benton 32-21 on the road in another first-round matchup Saturday, meaning SJ-O will travel to Stanford for a 6 p.m. opening kickoff.
Each school utilizes the Spartan mascot, and they both were Illini Prairie Conference members until Olympia joined the Sangamo Conference prior to this school year.
“It’s going to be really tough for us,” Skinner said. “The offense they run is not usually the kind we match up well with, so we’ve got our work cut out.”
If Smith and Co. continue to pour on points like they did in their postseason opener, Skinner’s assessment may not matter.
“We keep the same mentality,” Smith said. “Then just come out ready to play and don’t take them lightly.”