TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Palczewski just needed to get through Illinois football’s postseason preparation with a clean bill of health in order to vie for a record.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle entered Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl game versus Mississippi State needing one more start to tie the all-time career Football Bowl Subdivision mark in that statistic.
He achieved as much, but ultimately participated in a 19-10 loss as the final game of his six-season Illini tenure.
“It was truly just special,” the Mount Prospect native said. “The biggest thing I love about these bowl games is it kind of gives you a little lease on life. I didn’t have to say goodbye to my best friends four weeks ago. I get to spend another month and create some memories. That was the biggest thing I appreciate.”
Palczewski walked off Raymond James Stadium’s Bermuda grass playing surface shoulder to shoulder with fellow offensive lineman Alex Pihlstrom and tight end Michael Marchese, two other Illinois sixth-year seniors.
They were greeted and embraced by Illini athletic director Josh Whitman before heading into the tunnel leading to the stadium’s bowels.
“It’s tough. It’s been a long time coming,” Palczewski said of his college career’s conclusion. “That’s the way life goes. We have chapters of our life. It’s the end of this one. It’s just kind of looking forward to what’s next, and just keep going.”
Matthew Bailey had two interceptions and zero starts in his brief college career entering Monday’s game.
The freshman defensive back and Moline native left Tampa with three interceptions and one start.
Bailey snared a pass from Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers near the goal line during the second quarter, immediately halting a promising Bulldogs scoring drive and temporarily keeping the Illini shutout intact.
It was one of multiple big-time plays made by a younger player in Illinois’ secondary versus the Bulldogs. Freshman defensive back Xavier Scott tied for the team lead with six tackles and broke up a pass, and redshirt freshman Tyler Strain chipped in four tackles and a pass breakup.
“I’m turning my head, see the ball coming straight at me. (Lineman) Johnny Newton tipped it, and then I just picked it,” Bailey said. “And (I) brought up my receiver skills: tuck the ball high and tight, can’t fumble.”
Bailey set Moline single-season records in receiving yardage and touchdowns during his high school senior season. Even so, he’s far more valuable to Illinois these days in the defensive secondary.
That was especially true on a day in which Bret Bielema‘s team dealt with the opt-outs of defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown.
“He’ll be great, man. I was impressed from day one,” senior defensive back Quan Martin said of Bailey. “He’s an open book, always willing to be taught and learn new things from different people.”
Bailey might have a bright college future ahead of him, but he had to wrestle with the fact a solid effort on Monday — the 6-2, 205-pound athlete also made five tackles — didn’t translate to a victory.
“Walking into the locker room and seeing Quan Martin cry, hugging him, (saying) ‘I love you, man,’ I feel like I’m not good enough,” Bailey said. “It digs deep and makes me want to get better. That’s kind of what drives me forward. It pushes me to go beyond what I think I’m capable of doing.”
Bielema admitted after Monday’s game that “we didn’t run the ball effectively well.” The Illini were limited to 22 rushing yards without Chase Brown in the mix.
Reggie Love III handled starting duties and Josh McCray, in just his fourth game of the season amid a rash of injuries, also played. Love III finished with a team-high 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, while McCray added 17 rushing yards on seven carries. Seven sacks by Mississippi State on Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito played a part, too, in the 22 rushing yards. But both Palczewski and Illinois receiver Isaiah Williams, who turned in 122 yards of all-purpose offense that included 114 receiving yards, expressed positivity about what Love and McCray brought to the table in the bowl game.
“Reggie, Josh, I love those guys. Just the way they work,” Palczewski said. “They just come to work every single day and run their tails off, and it’s truly awesome to be able to block for them.”
“Josh has been going through a lot this whole year, so for him to just get on the field and be able to play again, I feel like it was huge. It was great for him,” Williams added. “And then Reggie, I feel like every game he just continues to get better. When he got his shot, he made plays when his name was called.
“I feel like that’s all you can ask for. Given the circumstances, I feel like they did a great job.”
COLIN LIKAS