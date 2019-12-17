PAXTON — It was a loaded question directed at Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball coach Adam Schonauer.
Did the sixth-year Panthers leader anticipate his 2019-2020 crew would get off to such a hot start, sitting at 5-0 ahead of Tuesday night’s Ford County rivalry matchup with visiting Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (2-4)?
“I wouldn’t say I expected to be undefeated,” Schonauer said Monday night, during an appearance on the “Dick Van Dyke Appliance World Prep Basketball Confidential” radio show on WDWS 1400-AM and WHMS 97.5-FM. “But we did have a good core group of guys coming back — a good senior class that did get some experience at the varsity level as sophomores and had some success last year as juniors.”
That’s a big vote of confidence for this PBL outfit, considering Schonauer lost eight seniors to graduation from an 18-9 squad that won a Class 2A regional championship last season.
Not to mention multiple team members were competing into the Class 3A football playoffs’ quarterfinal round last month, delaying their transition into basketball mode.
Things started off well enough on the hardwood, however, as the Panthers outlasted a Tri-Valley foe that dealt St. Joseph-Ogden its lone loss of the season to date.
And Schonauer was thrilled with last week’s 10-point triumph versus Sangamon Valley Conference opponent Clifton Central — on the road, no less.
“A lot of people, just in passing, kind of mentioned they thought (the Comets) were probably the favorites to win the conference,” Schonauer said. “To go up to their place early on and play a pretty good basketball game against a good, quality team and be able to come out with a win ... was exciting.”
Trey VanWinkle has been a big reason for PBL’s success thus far. That especially was true versus Clifton Central, as he notched 25 points on the power of three makes from distance.
VanWinkle is the Panthers’ leading returning scorer, though he averaged just 10.7 points per tilt as a junior to go with 2.3 assists per game.
“His confidence has grown,” Schonauer said. “He kind of would settle for three-pointers a lot and would kind of float on the perimeter, and now he’s really attacking the rim. He’s being aggressive. He’s looking for shots in transition.”
Integral contributors to the previous season’s product — Austin Gooden (9.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game), Kyle Poll (19 threes) and Mason Ecker (15 threes, 2.0 steals) also have been effectively replaced.
Drake Schrodt is running the point for Schonauer, while fellow seniors Dalton Busboom, Alex Rueck and Colton Coy are impressing, with the last of that trio pacing the Panthers in rebounding. Junior Gavin Coplea also is following in the footsteps of his older brother, former PBL standout Dalton Coplea.
This sheer force of numbers has played out on Schonauer’s score sheet in the form of a balanced offensive attack.
Against Clifton Central, eight different PBL athletes drained at least one field goal. That number remained the same one day later, in a win against Unity, and 12 total Panthers finished with at least two points apiece.
“I’m hoping ... this can kind of be a regular thing for us,” Schonauer said. “I like to try and play nine, 10 guys. ... If we can get those guys minutes and they can go out there and have success, have some confidence, as a coach that gives you a lot of flexibility.”
That’s something PBL will be able to use in spades during the rest of the 2019 calendar year.
After Tuesday’s game with GCMS, the Panthers must travel to 8-2 Prairie Central ahead of the always-daunting Monticello Holiday Hoopla, in which PBL placed runner-up last year.
“We just try to go out there, get better every single day, try to improve,” Schonauer said, “and be as prepared as possible for the postseason.”