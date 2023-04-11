TOLONO — Tom Kimball doesn’t need to mince words when talking about the transition of his Unity baseball roster from its 2022 season to its present 2023 campaign.
“We did lose a lot of guys from last year’s team,” Kimball said. “We knew that it was going to be a different look, and we’ve had a lot of guys step up and play well.
“I don’t know if I expected us to be 10-0, but I expected us to continue to win.”
Both are true — close to it, anyway — following Monday’s Illini Prairie Conference matchup between Unity and Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Senior Easton Cunningham slapped a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie, rallying the host Rockets past the Panthers 5-3 on a sunny, warm afternoon.
“It feels amazing. You don’t get that opportunity very much,” said Cunningham, who hits leadoff in Unity’s lineup. “To get that opportunity and capitalize on it feels really good.”
Cunningham is a Tuscola transfer in his first and only season with the Rockets (10-0-1, 3-0 Illini Prairie).
He fits right in among Kimball’s crew, which graduated six players from last year’s 25-win team — including 2022 News-Gazette All-Area first-team selections Blake Kimball and Tyler Hensch.
Cunningham drew a walk in each of his first two plate appearances Monday, scoring on a fielding error by the Panthers (7-5, 1-1) after the first free pass to help Unity to a 2-1 lead in the first inning.
“His on-base percentage is crazy. He’s had a great year to this point,” Tom Kimball said. “Once he sets the table and gets on base, we’ve got three guys behind him (senior Dylan Moore, junior Brock Suding and senior Austin Langendorf) that are really productive players for us.”
It appeared for a little while like the first inning would provide the starting and finishing points for this particular game’s offense.
PBL sophomore Bryar Cosgrove logged a single to lead off the game and came around to score on a single from senior Aiden Johnson against Rockets sophomore right-handed pitcher Emmerson Bailey.
Unity responded quickly versus Panthers senior left-handed hurler Jeremiah Ager, with its second run coming via a double from freshman Tre Hoggard that scored Langendorf. Both of these runs were unearned because of the aforementioned fielding error. That 2-1 lead by the Rockets remained in place until the top of the fifth inning, with both Bailey and Ager finding a bit of a groove on the mound. Each pitcher racked up three strikeouts on the day.
“(Ager) was outstanding. Unity can swing it really good offensively, and he just did a great job mixing up his pitches,” PBL coach Brock Niebuhr said. “He threw really well, and we’re going to count on him to do that the rest of the year.
“Offensively we’ve got to score more than three. ... Give (Unity’s) pitching credit, and their defense played well and didn’t make any mistakes to give up any free ones.”
PBL freshman Tyler Cole led off the top of the fifth with a single and trotted home three batters later courtesy a single from junior Noah Steiner, tying the game at 2. Johnson kept the score tied in the bottom of the frame by making a leaping catch of a two-out Langendorf blast that traveled about 360 of the required 370 feet to leave Unity’s ballpark out of center field.
Panthers senior Kayden Snelling then greeted Rockets relief pitcher Moore with a booming triple to center field to start the top of the sixth. Ager brought him home with a single moments later, staking himself and his team to a 3-2 lead. But PBL wound up stranding two baserunners in that inning, with Moore striking out the Panthers’ 7-8-9 hitters to end the threat.
“Different guys at different points have shown that they can (come up with a big hit) — it just hasn’t been consistent,” Niebuhr said. “It’s just kind of up and down the lineup. We’ve got the capability. We’ve just got to be a little more consistent.”
The Rockets finally got to Ager again in the bottom of the sixth. Hoggard delivered a leadoff triple to left field and scored on a Bailey infield single to tie the game at 3, mimicking what PBL had done earlier in the inning. Unlike its counterpart, Unity managed to tack on more runs.
Junior Aiden Porter was hit by an Ager pitch, after which senior Gavin Moore sacrificed freshman pinch runner Tyler Henry and Porter to third and second bases.
Sophomore Nolan Remole flew out in foul territory, but that set the stage for Cunningham’s heroics. A diving effort from PBL senior Ephraim Johnson at second base only sent Cunningham’s batted ball trickling from the turf infield to the outfield grass.
“Can’t get jitters,” Cunningham said. “I just stayed calm through it and hit the ball pretty well.”
Dylan Moore closed the door on the Panthers with a perfect seventh inning to register the save.
“Three runs (allowed), can’t really beat it,” Cunningham said, “and we got the job done at the end of the day.”
Kimball’s program saw its 2022 season end in stunningly abrupt fashion, when Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley pulled an upset against the Rockets in a Class 2A regional semifinal on Unity’s home field.
The Rockets haven’t lost since. And perhaps this retooled Unity outfit could make a bit more noise later in the spring.
“We’ve got a pretty good baseball program here,” Kimball said. “These guys that came in that didn’t get to play a lot last year have really stepped up and played well.”