Chris Tamas’ team has some legitimate momentum with its four-match winning streak that includes last weekend’s upset at Penn State. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at what’s next for the Illini:
First, a rematch
Nebraska handed Illinois its only three-set loss of the season on Oct. 16 in Lincoln, Neb. Seven kills apiece from Raina Terry and Kennedy Collins were tops for the Illini. Madi Kubik’s 19 kills put Illinois away. The Cornhuskers’ junior outside hitter is one of several veterans for coach John Cook. Waiting in the wings (and already contributing some this season)? A freshman class ranked No. 1 overall featuring the top-three players in Kennedi Orr, Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst.
“They rely heavily on their experienced players, but at any given moment, they’ve got some youth that can put up some big numbers or big kills,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “It’s never about stopping one person. It’s about trying to contain certain players. Last time we played, we let one player get loose a little bit too much in Madi Kubik.”
Welcome back
Illinois made its debut in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 on Monday as the No. 25 team in the country. The ranking marked a first for the Illini since the poll released Nov. 25, 2019, and came on the heels of their road upset at then No. 13 Penn State on Saturday.
“It just proves that we really can do it and we are a top-25 team and deserve to be up there,” Illinois outside hitter Raina Terry said. “It was pretty awesome. Last year was a rough year, so coming back from that and being a ranked team this year is huge.”
Important. Exciting. Also a bit expected if you ask Illinois setter Diana Brown.
“To be quite honest, last week, we were ranked 26th,” Brown said. “Of course, it is exciting being ranked and getting that number next to you, but if you were following our team, it’s like a trend line and we keep going up. I think that’s the most important stat. It is fun to be ranked 25th, but we’re looking to get even higher.”
Stuffed Huff?
The last top-25 matchup at Huff Hall came Nov. 15, 2019, with No. 8 Penn State sweeping No. 25 Illinois in front of 3,216 fans. The last sellout at Huff was also that season — and also in a top-25 matchup — in what turned into a five-set win for No. 3 Nebraska against No. 20 Illinois on Sept. 28, 2019.
The hope is Thursday’s ranked showdown with the Cornhuskers draws a crowd.
“Unfortunately, that’s what the fans like,” Brown said of the top 25 matchup. “We like the intricacies, the hustle plays — everything that goes into it — but I really hope that Huff is loud and rowdy and we get a good crowd.”
“We want that place to be rocking,” Tamas added. “It’s a tough place to play, and we want it to be a big home-court advantage as it has been.”