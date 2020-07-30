A roundup of what some key figures had to say about the death of former Illinois men’s basketball coach Lou Henson, who died on Saturday and was buried on Wednesday:
Jimmy Collins
Former Illinois men’s basketball assistant coach and head men’s basketball coach at Illinois-Chicago
“The first thing Coach Henson taught me was discipline. The discipline you need to exhibit to really, really be successful, not only in basketball, but in life. There has to be discipline. The other thing he taught me was focus. Think about whatever move you are going to make and then make the move. Sometimes, it doesn’t work out, sometimes it does, but nine times out of 10 it will work out.”
Jim Phillips
Northwestern athletic director who was a student assistant coach and manager at Illinois under Henson
“He was a friend, a mentor, a second father. All of the above. He and Mary have meant a lot for myself and my wife Laura and our five children. He was really instrumental in my life at a critical time.”
Deon Thomas
All-time leading scorer at Illinois who played under Henson from 1990-94
“When I played for Coach Henson, I did not understand how much he meant to me and the lessons he was trying to give or how much he cared about his players. My love for Coach Henson grew as my maturity level grew. As a coach, I would often call Coach Henson and talk to him about various situations in dealing with players and referees. He was always right there to opine on the things I had questions about.”
Dick Vitale
ESPN college basketball analyst
“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Lou Henson. The Flying Illini were the best team in my 40-plus years at ESPN that did not win an NCAA title. May Lou Rest in Peace.”
Ryan Baker
Former Illinois manager and morning news anchor at CBS Chicago
“So saddened and broken-hearted about the passing of the legendary Lou Henson after a long battle with cancer. What a fighter. I was honored to work for him and will never forget everything he did for me. Love you coach. My condolences to Mary and the family.”
Lovie Smith
Illinois football coach
“Our Mr. Basketball at the University of Illinois embodied everything we look for in a leader and in sports. An all-time leader in more than just wins. We’ll celebrate him and what he built at Illinois for years to come.”
Stephen Bardo
Member of the Flyin’ Illini, college basketball analyst
“Lou taught us a ton of lessons that really kicked in as adults. Truly underrated coach and a great man. Rest easy Coach.”
Nancy Fahey
Illinois women’s basketball coach
“Deeply saddened by the passing of one of the greatest coaches I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, Lou Henson. A true Fighting Illini, who made a lasting impact on all those who had the great fortune of meeting him. My thoughts and prayers are with Mary and their family.”
