MONTICELLO — Dave Remmert received his first chance to enter the cross-country coaching world while student-teaching with Mahomet-Seymour schools during the 1989-1990 school year.
Working under longtime Bulldogs distance-running leader John King, Remmert hoped he one day could gain a steadier foothold in the part-time profession.
“But the opportunity never presented itself,” said Remmert, who eventually began a 17-year tenure as DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department administrator.
At least, it didn’t present itself right away.
“One day, my oldest daughter, Hannah, said, ‘I think the head track coach needs some help and doesn’t know distance runners very well,’” Remmert said. “So I volunteered and started coaching girls’ distance for track at Monticello, and that’s kind of where I started back in coaching.”
Remmert eventually began working with the Sages cross-country program, as well. And it wasn’t long before he took on the head-coaching jobs for both the Monticello boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams, beginning with their respective 2013 campaigns.
What followed was 10 seasons of nearly constant success for Remmert’s Sages, capped last November when senior Mabry Bruhn won the Class 1A girls’ individual state championship at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
“She was the most talented runner I ever coached. For her to go out the way she did kind of solidified my coaching,” Remmert said. “She’s the only individual champion I’ve had.”
That’s the way it will stay, with Remmert deciding to move on from coaching.
Monticello athletic director Dan Sheehan announced Remmert’s coaching retirement via Twitter on Tuesday.
After also retiring from his public health administrator role last year, Remmert is working as a full-time professor at Illinois Wesleyan University, teaching public health courses.
“I’m really sad about (leaving coaching),” Remmert said Tuesday. “There were two days a week I couldn’t get back in time for practice (during the 2022 season). I just felt it was time.
“I’m 55 years old, and the seasons were kind of wearing on me. It’s an emotional roller coaster, and you kind of live and die by the actions of the athletes and how well they do or don’t do. ... The last couple of years, by the middle of the season I was exhausted.”
Monticello cross-country racked up plenty of achievements under Remmert’s direction.
Those include his boys winning the 2019 Class 1A team state championship and his girls placing second in the 1A state meet the same year.
The Sages’ boys qualified for state as a unit on seven occasions under Remmert’s tenure, and his Monticello girls did the same in eight different seasons. The boys also won a 1A state championship in 2014 and placed third in 2013 and 2018, while the girls placed third in 2017.
Across Remmert’s boys’ and girls’ teams, the Sages collected six sectional titles and eight regional plaques. Remmert also coached 16 All-State runners. The best of the bunch were Bruhn’s girls’ state championship and Garrett Dixon placing runner-up in the 2018 1A boys’ field.
“I can’t describe how much joy I got out of coaching,” said Remmert, a Centennial graduate. “Distance running was something I did from the time I was in seventh grade on. ... I knew what equated to success because I was a runner myself, and I still run nearly every day.”
Remmert said he especially enjoyed Monticello’s 2019 season — partially because of the two team state trophies the Sages earned, and partially because he got to coach alongside his daughter, Hannah.
“It’s a record of success I did not expect,” Remmert said. “It’s hard to have any expectations because you always have these runners you weren’t expecting anything from and all the sudden you’re surprised.
“I don’t think I ever had a season where that didn’t happen, where someone stepped up when you didn’t expect them to. It’s just amazing, from that perspective.”