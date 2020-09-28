CHAMPAIGN — Ryan Remole didn't receive a grand sendoff from his role as Centennial's baseball coach. His final season at the helm ended before it began, because of the IHSA's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Remole wasn't about to delay his resignation from the job.
"It was just time," he told The News-Gazette on Monday.
Remole can't recall exactly when he told Chargers officials he was stepping down. What is clear is Sam Flowers is slated to fill the void, with Centennial athletic director Kaleb Carter confirming the hire pending Unit 4 Board of Education approval. The board's next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.
Flowers was the Chargers' JV coach for the shortened 2020 season. He's also listed on the Franklin STEAM Academy's athletics website as the Champaign middle school's baseball leader, and Remole said Flowers previously spent a separate 13-year period as Centennial's JV boss.
Both men also have ties to the Illinois Braves travel club, but Remole will not continue coaching its 18U squad in the summer of 2021. Flowers is the Braves' 16U coach.
"Sam has been passionate about baseball coaching and being involved with the boys," Remole said. "I knew that, even when asking him to jump on board with us (for the 2020 season), it was a long-term plan of me eventually stepping away from the game to be with my family more."
That was the reason Remole provided for his departure from the high school diamond. The 47-year-old has two daughters, aged 5 and 3, and said he spends "an awful lot of time away from them coaching baseball."
"It was this summer season when I'd be leaving (the house)," Remole said, "and my daughters, they'd come running to me crying like crazy, 'Where are you going? Don't go, don't go.' That stuff wears you out."
Remole oversaw the Chargers for six complete seasons plus the 2020 run, compiling a 115-84 record that included a pair of Class 3A regional championships and a 2016 3A sectional title. He also was 2015 N-G All-Area baseball Coach of the Year.
Centennial posted at least 21 wins in three consecutive campaigns during his tenure, and Remole coached the likes of current Miami Marlins minor league pitcher Jeff Lindgren and present Louisville pitcher Luke Smith.
"I had ... a few tears (making the decision), I'll say that. You'd have thought my dog died a couple times," Remole said. "I started playing organized baseball when I was 4. This coming summer will be my first year away from the game (since then) — the first summer I've ever missed.
"I'm looking forward to spending that time with my daughters, but 43 years on the diamond is a significant part of your life. It's kind of part of my identity."
When Remole reminisces about his time in a Chargers uniform, he noted "there's certain cultural things that happened in the program that make me a whole lot more proud ... than winning a baseball game."
A moment like the conclusion to a 2015 practice, during which Remole said he "put the boys through the ringer" over the course of 3 1/2 hours in response to a losing streak. Remole attempted to remove some equipment from the field after being satisfied by the effort his athletes provided during that workout.
"Brian Paul, Lucas Martin and Austin Stilger noticed I was carrying equipment, and they came running back to me ... and said, 'We'll take that equipment, Coach,'" Remole said. "Brian Paul literally grabbed ahold of one of the buckets of balls and pulled it out of my hand, and Lucas and Austin blocked my path until I gave them the (rest of the) equipment."
Or a moment such as when one of his outfielders muffed a fly ball late in a close game and Remole tried to console him afterward. Smith, who was on the mound during the error, also stepped in.
"(Smith) reaches over me and punches this kid in the shoulder and said, 'We got this,'" Remole said. "That's a real proud moment for me — those life perspective moments that are most memorable to me."