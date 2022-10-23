CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman toured most of the basketball practice facilities in the Big Ten in preparation for what would become the $40 million expansion and renovation of Ubben Basketball Complex.
The Illinois athletic director saw plenty of practice facilities outside the conference, too.
Like the Joe Craft Center in Lexington, Ky., which opened in 2007 at a cost of $30 million and has Kentucky coach John Calipari beseeching his own administration to update. Whitman also made the trip to Salt Lake City to see the 90,000-square foot Jon M. and Karen Huntsman Basketball Facility on the Utah campus.
The Basketball Practice Complex in Gainesville, Fla., might have been the most memorable. Not for any state-of-the-art features. More for how familiar it seemed. Florida’s 47,505-square foot practice facility opened in 2001 and is almost an Ubben clone. The gym space and center atrium are nearly a perfect match.
At least to the old Ubben.
Whitman and others in the DIA made those trips around the Big Ten and across the country on what was basically a fact-finding mission. It wasn’t so much to copy what other programs had done with their facilities, although Whitman did appreciate the spacious offices Utah provided its coaches and used that as inspiration.
It was more about seeing what worked and what didn’t. What they liked and what they could do without as they planned to dramatically change Illinois’ primary performance space.
The foundational pieces were going to be roughly the same. A practice court is a practice court. A weight room is a weight room. A player lounge is a player lounge.
How those pieces connected was more important. How they flowed together in a Louis Sullivan/Frank Lloyd Wright crossover of form follows function and form is function made a difference.
Not to mention every technological upgrade possible. That was rather important, too.
“Our needs had changed,” Whitman said. “The players’ needs have changed. The programs’ needs have changed. Staffs have obviously gotten bigger. The technology around sports medicine, strength and conditioning, recovery and nutrition — all those things have changed. It was a great opportunity for us to bring a refresh to the Ubben space.”
The $40 million worth of improvements to Ubben was spent just as much on expansion as renovation.
What was once a 40,000-square foot building, which remains a mirror image for the men’s and women’s spaces, now covers 78,000 square feet. The locker rooms, training room and weight room are at least triple in size what they used to be, which Whitman said puts them in the top two or three nationally in terms of size and scale to any other practice facility in the country.
The actual basketball court space is bigger, too, with a pair of full halfcourt setups that run parallel to the main practice court.
“The side baskets give us enough space to have four individual workouts going on,” Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green said. “Players can be over there getting true shots up. I’ve been in facilities where you’ve only had half of that space. You can’t get real threes. You can’t get true workouts in. It’s a game-changer having essentially four main baskets.”
The Illinois coaches also don’t have to worry about equipment cluttering up that practice space. It was a real concern in the old building where storage space was hallways, stairwells and behind the baselines on the court. What used to be the training room and weight room now houses all that extra equipment.
“Storage has always been a major problem at Ubben,” Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood said. “You walk through the halls, you don’t see the bags laying in the hall. We can put those things away. We don’t have to worry about a guy sliding out of bounds and sliding into ‘The Gun.’”
The training room has since been relocated to the space previously occupied by the locker rooms. The weight room is in an entirely new space flooded by natural light — a theme throughout the entire building and a major change given old Ubben was nearly windowless in comparison.
While most of Ubben is still receiving some renovational finishing touches, the one space that hasn’t been completed could be considered the most unique.
Whitman called it the “recovery lounge” but acknowledged “recovery spa” could be just as accurate.
When it’s finished, Illinois will boost a space in between the training room and weight room solely for recovery. It will feature a hyperbaric chamber, cryotherapy chamber, infrared sauna, zero-gravity chairs and Normatec boots.
“There are some facilities around the country that maybe have one or two of those components,” Whitman said. “We’re not aware of anybody that has all of those things in one place. We see that as a major differentiating factor for us in terms of providing the technology and science for our student-athletes to recover as efficiently as possible.
“When I was a student-athlete, we were very much in the age of strength and conditioning. Everybody put a lot of energy into building these great weight rooms. Then we moved from that to sports nutrition. Today, the real science is around recovery. People are starting to understand much better how the body recovers and things we can do proactively to create a better environment for the body to recover to allow it to go out and work at a high level again.”
The training room, recovery lounge and weight room spaces all flow from one to the next. A nutrition space, including a prep kitchen and cold storage is nearby. All of it is easily accessible from the practice courts and from the men’s and women’s locker rooms and player lounges. Those spaces are also integrated in what Whitman referred to as the “players’ compound.”
“One thing we really focused on is just the flow and functionality of the building,” Whitman said. “As you go around the country, some of these spaces will have a lounge because they want to say they have a lounge but it’s nowhere close to where players actually spend their time. The continuity and contiguous nature of all these spaces was very much intentional.”
Giving the players their own space was intentional, too. Like the rest of pre-expansion Ubben, there simply wasn’t room. The players’ lounge has enough room for the entire team to gather. The locker rooms got a major upgrade, too, in terms of space and style.
The coaches weren’t left out, either. The offices in Ubben pre-renovation were designed for college basketball teams that simply had fewer staff members. The coaches, staffers, graduate assistants and managers were on top of each other. The new offices also include something the old ones never did — a meeting room.
“We’re here literally hours and hours and hours and hours,” Green said. “I said I’m not going to want to go home. Our offices are nice enough just to stay here. ... We need that space in order to have the cultures we both want and to build those relationships. The space and being comfortable for us has been huge.”
All of those changes and features ultimately gave Illinois the “comprehensive basketball facility,” Underwood envisioned. Needs have been met for the current players and all staff, from athletic trainers Paul Schmidt and Autumn Taylor to strength and conditioning coaches Adam and Kilee Fletcher to dietitian Palmer Johnson and to Underwood, Green and their assistant coaches and staff.
Now, Underwood and Green can sell it to prospective recruits, too. Underwood welcomed in the first group of visitors last weekend with the Meanstreets contingent of 2024 commit Morez Johnson Jr. along with Melvin Bell, Carlos Harris III and Trey McKenney.
They got to see all of Ubben. Before the renovation? There were multiple areas Underwood just wouldn’t show potential recruits.
“We completely avoided that part of the visit,” Underwood said about the old locker rooms. “We locked that up in the old building and never showed recruits that. The training room was just short of awful. We didn’t even have a branded ‘I’ anywhere.
“I think some people do the bells and whistles and they’re pretty obnoxious and look good and sound good, but that’s all they are. They’re of no substance. I think we have enough of the bells and whistles, and it looks perfect, but it’s just the right mix. This is a basketball facility. If you come to Illinois, we’re going to help you get better. You can do that in this facility.”
It’s a change from what Illinois had in roughly the last decade. Ubben was the first of its kind when it opened in the late 1990s only to be caught — and surpassed — by the rest of the top college basketball programs.
Now, the Illini are back on top.
“We weren’t winning and we didn’t have anything sexy in terms of facilities in comparison to the people we were recruiting against,” Underwood said. “Now, it’s pretty good. Good luck beating us.”