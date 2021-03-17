CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu held on to the Big Ten tournament trophy throughout most of his postgame Zoom call Sunday evening after Illinois topped Ohio State in overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Just a player, his championship hat and T-shirt and the trophy that represented another box checked from the laundry list of achievements he wanted to accomplish when deciding to return to the Illini for the 2020-21 season.
Tuesday marked perhaps the most surprising achievement of Dosunmu’s junior season. Not for the accomplishment itself — that was a given with the way he elevated his game this season — but for what it meant for Illinois as a program.
Dosunmu was a near-unanimous selection as an Associated Press First Team All-American, appearing on 59 of 63 ballots. A no-doubter honor, but, and this isn’t a typo, the first of its kind for the Illini.
Not Dee Brown. Not Deron Williams. Not Luther Head.
Not Frank Williams or Brian Cook. Not the Flyin’ Illini. Not Ken Norman or Derek Harper.
None. Nada. Zero. Zilch.
A slew of second and third team AP All-Americans. None with the top individual postseason honor.
Until Dosunmu, the first of his kind, who remains not quite satisfied. He still has one last bit of “unfinished business” to attend to this season.
“You know where we stand,” Dosunmu said this past weekend. “The NCAA tournament time is starting. Now, it’s time to make history. It’s time to dig deeper. It’s time to focus in a little bit more.”
Tuesday was a repeat of earlier this month for Illinois. Dosunmu wasn’t the Illini’s only AP All-America. Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn earned second-team honors, repeating the double Illinois pulled off when Sporting News announced its All-Americans.
Cockburn ranks second nationally in double-doubles and joined Dosunmu on the All-Big Ten First Team last week after a breakout sophomore season, where he’s averaged career-highs in scoring (17.6 points) and rebounding (9.6). Dosunmu is the first college basketball player to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists since Ohio State’s Evan Turner did it in the 2009-10 season.
Those stats — he’s officially at 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 49/39/78 — are just the tip of the iceberg for Dosunmu’s candidacy among the country’s best players. Two triple-doubles in two weeks raised his profile. So did a few more clutch moments to support his growing legend.
“Ayo Dosunmu is the best closer in college basketball,” ESPN’s Jay Bilas said over the weekend. “He’s got that black mask on now looking like Batman.”
The mask, a necessity now after suffering a broken nose and concussion in Illinois’ Feb. 23 loss at Michigan State, has only added to Dosunmu’s mystique. The production — and how much it’s meant toward the Illini’s 23-6 season, Big Ten tournament title and No. 1 seed in the NCAA — speaks for itself.
“He was pushing Garza for SN’s National Player of the Year award until he missed three late games with an injury,” Mike DeCourcy wrote for Sporting News this month. “But his season was second to no one’s.”
Beat writer and AP voter Scott Richey breaks down his All-American ballot:
First Team
Jared Butler, Jr., G, Baylor
Cade Cunningham, Fr., G, Oklahoma State
Ayo Dosunmu, Jr., G, Illinois
Luka Garza, Sr., C, Iowa
Corey Kispert, Sr., G, Gonzaga
Richey: There’s a reason these five all received at least 50 First Team votes and were the clear cut top All-Americans. While AP Player of the Year wasn’t announced Tuesday, I voted for Dosunmu. Garza is the likely winner, but combine Dosunmu’s production with his sense of moment (and two wins against Iowa) and the Illini guard is just as worthy a candidate.
Second Team
Charles Bassey, R-Jr., C, Western Kentucky
Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston
Miles McBride, So., G, West Virginia
Jalen Suggs, Fr., G, Gonzaga
Drew Timme, So., F, Gonzaga
Richey: Neither Bassey nor McBride wound up on any of the final AP All-American teams. Bassey got my vote because of his level of play after missing the bulk of last season with a leg injury, averaging a double-double, shooting 60 percent from the field and blocking more than three shots per game. McBride’s offensive breakout only added to his skills as a defender.
Third Team
James Bouknight, So., G, UConn
Kofi Cockburn, So., C, Illinois
Chris Duarte, So., G, Oregon
Evan Mobley, Fr., C, USC
Moses Moody, Fr., G, Arkansas
Richey: Here’s where the timing of the vote hurt. Ballots were due before Illinois played in the Big Ten tournament. At that point, Cockburn had fallen off his pace of regular double-doubles and wasn’t quite as dominant. Then he helped crush Rutgers and dominated his matchup with Garza to beat Iowa. Hindsight what it is, he should have flipped places with Bassey.