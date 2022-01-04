CHAMPAIGN — Well, that didn't last long.
Just a little more than a year after Bret Bielema hired Tony Petersen as his first offensive coordinator at Illinois, Petersen is reportedly out, with 247sports reporting Tuesday night Bielema has fired Petersen.
Illinois athletic department spokesman Kent Brown did not confirm the report when reached Tuesday night.
“(We’re) not confirming anything tonight,” Brown said.
Multiple messages left with Petersen by The News-Gazette on Tuesday night were not immediately returned.
If the report is true, Bielema will have an offensive coordinator for the 2022 season that will look to improve an offense that struggled to consistently produce in 2021.
Illinois ranked 11th in the Big Ten in scoring offense by averaging 20.2 points and ranked last in passing with an average of 156.2 yards. The Illinois run game, sparked by 1,000-yard running back Chase Brown, ended up with the seventh-best rushing offense in the Big Ten.
All told, Illinois finished 121st out of 130 FBS teams in passing offense, 55th in rushing offense and 112th in total offense.
Petersen, who arrived at Illinois after serving as Appalachian State’s offensive coordinator in 2020 and had previous assistant coaching stops at East Carolina, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, South Dakota, Iowa State, Minnesota and Marshall, was in the first year of a three-year contract with the Illini. His salary for the 2021 season was $750,000.