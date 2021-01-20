CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema's first Illinois football coaching staff soon may be one step closer to completion.
FootballScoop's Scott Roussel reported Wednesday that Bielema is targeting former Illini player George McDonald as his next receivers coach. McDonald suited up at receiver for Illinois between 1995 and 1998.
McDonald has been North Carolina State's co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach for the last two seasons. The 44-year-old previously held positions at Ball State, Northern Illinois, Stanford, Western Michigan, Minnesota, Cleveland, Miami (Fla.), Arkansas and Syracuse.
McDonald briefly was on Bielema's 2013 Arkansas staff as the Razorbacks' receivers coach, though he resigned the role before that season began to take the same job at Syracuse.
McDonald would join an Illini offensive staff that includes coordinator Tony Petersen, running backs coach Cory Patterson, tight ends coach Ben Miller and line coach Bart Miller. Bielema has filled eight of the 10 possible assistant coach openings on his staff.